Congress releases first list of 48 Bihar candidates, fields Rajesh Ram from Kutumba, Shakeel Khan from Kadwa Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The Congress, as per the list, has fielded Shyam Bihari Prasad from Raxaul and Shashi Bhushan Rai from Govindganj. Amit Kumar Singh Tunna will fight from Riga and Navin Kumar will fight from Bathnaha constituency.

Patna:

Amid uncertainty over seat-sharing within the Mahagathbandhan, the Congress on Thursday night released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. The party has fielded Bihar Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from the Kadwa Assembly seat. As per the list, the party has fielded Rajesh Ram from Kutumba. Jayesh Mangal Singh has been fielded from Bagaha and Amit Giri has been fielded from Nautan. Abhishek Ranjan will contest from Chanpatia and Wasi Ahmed will fight from Bettiah constituency.

In this list, 24 candidates are for the first phase, while 24 are for the second phase. The Congress in the list has fielded Shyam Bihari Prasad from Raxaul and Shashi Bhushan Rai from Govindganj. Amit Kumar Singh Tunna will fight from Riga andNavin Kumar will fight from Bathnaha constituency.

As per the grand old party's first list, Garib Das will contest from Bachwara. The party has repeated Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad.The Congress has fielded Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan, Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia, Wasi Ahmed from Bettiah, Shyam Bihari Prasad from Raxual, Shashi Bhushan Rai from Govindganj, Manohar Prasad Singh from Manihari (ST), among others. These seats will go to polls in the second phase of elections on November 11.

The Congress has fielded Sarita Devi from Sonbarsha, Mithilesh Kumar Chaudhary from Benipur, Bijendra Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur, Om Prakash Garg from Gopalganj, Er. Sajneev Singh from Vaishali.

