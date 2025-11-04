Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi interacts with NDA women workers, urges them to boost voter turnout PM Modi took a Jungle Raj jibe at the opposition and said the NDA was going to win the upcoming Bihar election by breaking the record of 20 years.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, as campaigning for the first phase of the assembly elections entered its final leg.

During the virtual interaction held under the BJP’s “Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot” initiative, PM Modi encouraged the women party workers to play an active role in increasing voter turnout and strengthening grassroots outreach.

“The NDA government is committed to improving the ease of living for women and empowering them. We have to ensure that the NDA gets the votes of all women,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Mahagathbandhan leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, PM Modi urged Bihar’s voters to give a befitting reply to those ‘hurting’ public sentiments. He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting ‘Chhathi Maiya’.

“Bihar voters should give a befitting reply to those insulting sentiments of the people of the state. Two princes are roaming in Bihar, including one from Delhi who has been insulting Chhathi Maiya,” he said.

PM Modi took a Jungle Raj jibe at the opposition and said the NDA was going to win the upcoming Bihar election by breaking the record of 20 years.

"The people of Bihar have made up their mind that this time they are going to make the NDA victorious and break the record of the last 20 years. The people of Jungle Raj will see their biggest defeat. The development of Bihar can only be done under the NDA," he said.