Bihar dowry death case mystery deepens as accused husband dies by suicide before court surrender

Sitamarhi:

A man from Bihar’s Sitamarhi allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, just days after being accused of ‘killing’ his wife in a dowry-related case. The deceased, identified as Ravi Kumar, was a resident of Rasulpur village under Dumra police station area. His body was found hanging from a tree in the Azamgarh Sarh locality.

His wife, Muskan, had reportedly died under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws’ home seven days earlier. Following her death, a dowry death case was registered against Ravi Kumar and members of his family, in which they were accused of involvement.

Accused took his own life before surrendering in court

According to eyewitnesses, Ravi's body was found hanging from a tree. Upon receiving the information, the Dumra police arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

It is reported that seven days earlier, the body of Ravi's wife, Muskan, had been found under suspicious circumstances in a room at her in-laws' house.

Her family members had lodged an FIR at the Dumra police station against Ravi Kumar and other family members, alleging that she was murdered over a dowry dispute. Ravi was scheduled to surrender in court on Tuesday regarding this matter, but his body was found hanging from a tree before he could do so.

Terming the incident a murder, the deceased's family had expressed suspicion that Muskan's maternal uncle and other members of her family orchestrated the killing.

Meanwhile, Dumra Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Kumar stated that, prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. However, the actual cause of death can only be ascertained after the forensic examination and post-mortem report are received.

The police are investigating the matter, taking all aspects into consideration. The suspicious deaths of the husband and wife within a span of just seven days have sparked widespread speculation across the area.

Deepika dowry death case

Earlier in May, Deepika Nagar died under suspicious circumstances, following a fall from the rooftop of her in-laws’ house, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage. Following the release of post mortem reports, Deepika’s family alleged that she had been assaulted before being thrown from the rooftop.

In conversation with news agency ANI, her father claimed that in the post mortem report, it was stated that she had injury marks on her body and was assaulted before being thrown off the roof.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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