Bihar: Doctor shot in Gaya by bike-borne assailants, critically injured | Video

Gaya:

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Gaya, a doctor was shot and seriously injured by three unidentified bike-borne criminals. The assailants fired three rounds, one of which struck the doctor in the jaw, leaving him critically wounded.

The injured doctor was immediately rushed to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital for urgent medical treatment. Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the culprits. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Local trader killed over suspected land dispute

In Amjhor locality of Rohtas district, a local trader named Virendra Singh was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants on Friday morning. Initial investigations suggest that a land dispute may have been the motive behind the attack.

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with the incident, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Man found dead in cowshed, murder suspected

In a separate incident on Thursday, Paras Singh (50) was found dead at his 'gaushala' (cowshed) in Amra village, under the jurisdiction of the Amjhor police station.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Vandana Singh, it appears that Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, and a land dispute is again suspected to be the underlying cause.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered, and further investigations are underway in both cases.

