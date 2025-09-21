Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha calls Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu', accuses Gandhis of controlling Manmohan Singh Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha attacked Rahul Gandhi in Gaya, calling him “Pappu,” accusing the Gandhis of weakening Manmohan Singh, while praising PM Modi’s strong leadership.

Patna:

During his visit to Gaya, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sinha referred to Rahul Gandhi as “Pappu”, claiming that he speaks like one. He also criticized Sonia Gandhi, alleging that both mother and son had treated former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh as a puppet during the UPA regime.

Religious rituals before political remarks

Earlier in the day, Sinha visited the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, where he performed special prayers in the sanctum sanctorum and offered rituals for the salvation of his ancestors at the Falgu River. Following this, he addressed the media at the Gaya Circuit House.

Manmohan Singh was made a puppet, Says sinha

Sinha alleged that while Dr. Manmohan Singh was a learned leader, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi reduced him to a puppet. “He was given two terms as Prime Minister but was controlled by the Gandhi family. No one was weaker than him in history,” Sinha said.

In contrast, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him not only India’s leader but also a globally recognized statesman. “PM Modi is respected worldwide. His leadership echoes across nations,” he added.

Modi strong, not weak: Sinha

The Deputy CM criticised Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly calling PM Modi a weak leader. “Rahul Gandhi says Modi is weak, but this is the same Modi who respected the dignity of women, avenged terrorist attacks, and ordered the destruction of terror camps in Pakistan. How can such a leader be called weak?” Sinha questioned.

Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu' remark repeated

Sinha reiterated his remarks multiple times, insisting that Rahul Gandhi is “Pappu” and always speaks like one. He also placed PM Modi in the same league as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, stating, “After Vajpayee, it is only Narendra Modi who has raised India’s prestige globally.”

Praise for Modi's strong leadership

Highlighting Modi’s decisive actions, including cross-border strikes against terrorists, Sinha said: “PM Modi had promised retribution from the soil of Bihar, and he fulfilled that promise. He safeguarded the honor of mothers, sisters, and daughters while strengthening India’s global standing.”

The Deputy CM’s fiery comments mark yet another round of verbal sparring between BJP leaders and the Congress, ahead of key political battles.