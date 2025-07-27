Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary gets death threat with 24 hour ultimatum: 'Will shoot...' The threatening message from an unknown number was received on the phone of one of the supporters of Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

Patna:

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has received a threatening message, in which the sender warned that he would be shot within 24 hours. A threatening message from an unknown number was sent to the phone of one of his supporters.

Alarmed by the message, the supporter immediately alerted the police. Following this, the administration swung into action, and efforts are underway to trace the sender using the mobile number.

'I will shoot Samrat Choudhary within 24 hours'

The message reads: "I will shoot Samrat Choudhary within 24 hours. I am telling the truth."

The supporter was shocked after reading the threatening message and immediately raised an alert. Officials responsible for the security of the Deputy Chief Minister were promptly informed. Upon seeing the message, police officers swiftly launched an investigation.

Chirag Paswan had received a death threat

Earlier this month, Union Minister Chirag Paswan received a death threat on social media, wherein the sender claimed to attack the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief with a bomb. The threat was reportedly issued via the social media platform Instagram. The matter was formally reported by the party's chief spokesperson, Rajesh Bhatt, at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Patna.

In the written complaint submitted to the police, the party stated that an Instagram account named “Tiger Meraj Idreesi” had commented on a post by a YouTuber, threatening to kill Chirag Paswan by bombing him. The party described the post as criminal in nature and said it reflected the accused’s involvement in illegal and dangerous activities. The complaint requested immediate arrest and the strictest punishment for the person involved, in light of the seriousness of the threat.

Bihar leaders receiving death threats

Over the past few months, a disturbing trend of death threats targeting Bihar's political leaders has emerged. Purnia MP Pappu Yadav was among the first to receive such a threat. Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal MP Upendra Kushwaha received seven threatening phone calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warning him to stop criticising a particular party or face death within 10 days.

Vaishali MP Veena Devi was threatened via a phone call from an unknown number, during which the caller hurled abuses and said, “mar denge” (we will kill you) before hanging up. She promptly filed a complaint at the Sadar police station.

Similarly, Araria BJP MP Pradeep Singh received a chilling message from a Nepal-based number, demanding the release of the sender's brother from jail and warning of a shooting and bombing if the demand was not met.

