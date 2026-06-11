Bihar Deputy Chief Minister gets abusive threat call, FIR registered; Cyber Police launches investigation

Patna:

A serious security concern has emerged after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav allegedly received an abusive and threatening phone call from an unidentified person. Following the incident, an FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Patna, and an investigation has been launched to identify the caller. The complaint was filed by Virendra Kumar, the Deputy Chief Minister's personal secretary, who informed the police about the threatening communication.

Details of the incident

According to information provided to the police, the unidentified caller contacted the Deputy Chief Minister on his mobile phone and claimed that a parcel had been booked in his name. When Bijendra Prasad Yadav denied having booked any parcel and stated that he had no knowledge of such a consignment, the caller allegedly continued to make repeated calls. During the conversation, the person reportedly used abusive language and issued threats. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed by officials, but the matter is being treated seriously given the senior constitutional position held by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Cyber fraud angle under scanner

Investigators suspect that the incident may be linked to a cyber fraud network. Police sources said that several cases have surfaced in recent months where fraudsters contact people claiming that a parcel booked in their name contains suspicious or illegal items. The scammers then attempt to intimidate victims by posing as officials or creating panic, often with the intention of extorting money. Authorities are examining whether the call received by the Deputy Chief Minister was part of a similar cyber fraud operation or if there was a more serious motive behind it.

Police tracing mobile number used for the call

The Cyber Police Station has registered a case and begun technical analysis of the phone number from which the call was made. Officials are currently working to trace the caller's location, identify possible links with cyber crime syndicates and determine whether similar calls were made to other people. Police officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Bomb threat mail to Bihar Assembly

Earlier on April 10, the Bihar Legislative Assembly received a bomb threat through email, police said. Giving details, Sachiwalay-1 Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anu Kumari said, "We received information that an email containing a bomb threat was received by Bihar Legislative Assembly officials. Police are thoroughly inspecting the premises." Bomb and dog squad teams were deployed, and an intensive search was carried out after the incident. The assembly had received a similar threat on March 13, which, however, turned out to be a hoax.

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