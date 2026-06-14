Bihar: Delayed train sparks student protest in Patliputra; IG, several cops hurt in stone pelting | VIDEO

Patliputra (Bihar):

Tensions erupted at Patliputra Railway Station in Bihar on Sunday after hundreds of students, travelling to appear for a major state recruitment examination, staged a protest over significant train delays. The agitated candidates, who were on their way to examination centres for the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable, Warder, and Mobile Squad Constable recruitment tests, blocked railway tracks and demonstrated on station premises, alleging that delayed train services had jeopardised their chances of reaching their centres on time.

As the protest intensified, angry students reportedly vandalised several stalls and railway property on the platform. Stones were also hurled at a train when it arrived late, leading to further chaos at the station.

Security heightened after unrest

Upon receiving information about the incident, IG Jitendra Rana, Railway SP, RPF officials, and several senior district police officers, along with station house officers, rushed to the spot. The authorities attempted to persuade the students to remain calm and end their protest, but the demonstrators became increasingly aggressive.

As tensions escalated, clashes broke out between the police and the protesting students. During the unrest, protesters allegedly pelted stones, injuring Railway IG Jitendra Rana. Several station house officers, police personnel, and security staff also sustained injuries.

A heavy police deployment was rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and clear the railway tracks, which had been blocked by protesters for several hours. The demonstration caused major disruptions to rail operations, leaving several trains halted at various platforms for hours well into the night.

A female student travelling to Khagaria said that several students who were unable to board the train due to heavy overcrowding prevented the train from moving forward. According to her, they stood in front of the locomotive and began pelting stones at the train.

She claimed that these students feared missing their examination and wanted the exam to be cancelled. They allegedly believed that if they could not appear for the test, other students should also be unable to take it, leading to the examination being called off.

Meanwhile, a train carrying students scheduled to appear for the second shift of the examination is expected to arrive, and a large crowd has already gathered at the station.

About the recruitment exam

The unrest comes a day before the commencement of the written examination being conducted by the Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) for a total of 4,128 vacancies. The recruitment drive includes 2,417 posts for Warders, 1,603 posts for Prohibition Constables, and 108 posts for Mobile Squad Constables. The examinations are scheduled to be held from June 14 to June 17 across various centres in Bihar.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as thousands of candidates continue to travel across the state for the multi-day recruitment examination.

ALSO READ: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister gets abusive threat call, FIR registered; Cyber Police launches investigation