Bihar: Darbhanga administration to take action against Rahul Gandhi for alleged CRPC violation Darbhanga administration to take legal action against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating CrPC norms by addressing students at Ambedkar Hostel without permission.

Patna:

The Darbhanga district administration has announced that it will take legal action against Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly violating provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), specifically Section 163. The announcement came via a statement from the District Magistrate to news agency ANI.

The controversy unfolded when Rahul Gandhi attempted to visit the Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga to address students as part of a scheduled interaction program. The district administration had not granted permission for the event at the hostel and had instead authorised the use of the Town Hall as an alternative venue.

Despite this, Gandhi attempted to proceed to the hostel. Initially, his convoy was stopped near the university gate, but following strong insistence from his supporters, the gate was opened. He was later halted again at Khanqah Chowk, just short of the Ambedkar Hostel. Refusing to turn back, Gandhi continued on foot and eventually reached the venue, where he addressed the students directly.

"I came from Delhi to speak with you and to listen to what you have to say," Gandhi told the crowd. "But the administration tried everything to stop me. They blocked roads and set up barricades, but I found another way. I was stopped, but they could not stop me — because your strength is behind me, and no force in the world can stop that."

The Bihar Congress has alleged that the district administration deliberately denied permission for the Ambedkar Hostel program in an attempt to suppress Rahul Gandhi’s outreach. The party maintains that the interaction was intended to be a peaceful student dialogue.

In his speech, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He accused the Modi government of being afraid of public pressure over the demand for a caste-based census.

"We told Narendra Modi in Parliament that you will have to conduct a caste census. Under pressure, he was forced to announce it. But this government is against democracy, against the Constitution, against the caste census, and against the poor — who make up 90% of the country’s population. This is not your government. This is Adani and Ambani’s government," Gandhi said.

He assured students at the SC/ST hostel that a future Congress-led government would bring significant reforms. "I know the conditions in your hostels. I guarantee that once we form the government in Bihar and at the Centre, we will transform the system and do what needs to be done for you."

Gandhi also took to social media to issue a challenge to his political opponents, writing: “Nitish ji and Modi ji, stop me if you can – the storm of the caste-based census is ushering in a revolution of social justice, education, and employment.”

The district administration’s statement indicates that action under CrPC 163 is being considered, though legal experts have noted that this particular section typically deals with procedures related to investigations and may require further clarification from authorities.