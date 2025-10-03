Bihar DA hike: Nitish Cabinet approves 3% increase in dearness allowance ahead of assembly polls State government employees will now receive 58 per cent DA, in line with the Central Government's latest revision.

Patna:

The Bihar Cabinet on Friday hiked the dearness allowance of government employees and pensioners by 3 per cent. The decision came after the Centre on Wednesday increased DA for about 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners.

State government employees will now receive 58 per cent DA, in line with the Central Government's latest revision.

The decision is significant as Bihar is set to witness assembly polls in the upcoming days. The Election Commission could announce the schedule of the election soon.

129 proposals approved

A total of 129 proposals were approved in the Nitish Cabinet. Ministers from all departments were present during the meeting, which involved decisions from various sectors. Bihar Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary held a press conference to divulge the details of decisions taken in the meeting.

“The first agenda from the Art, Culture, and Youth Department approved the establishment of the Bihar Film and Theatre Institute. The next agendas are from the Agriculture Department included the creation of 218 new posts and reallocation of some existing posts. Key agricultural schemes approved were: promotion of oilseed crops under the National Oilseed Mission with Rs 25.85 crore, promotion of lentil production under the Pulses Scheme with Rs 95.85 crore,” he said.

Scholarships for school students doubled

The cabinet approved a proposal to double the scholarships for school students:

- Class 1 to 4: Increased from Rs 600 to Rs 1200

- Class 5 to 6: Increased from Rs 1200 to Rs 2400

- Class 7 to 8: Increased from Rs 1800 to Rs 3600

- Class 9 to 10: Increased from Rs 1800 to Rs 3600

Besides, all new advocates will be given a monthly stipend of Rs 5000 for three years.