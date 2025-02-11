Bihar: Crowd at railway stations vandalises AC coach glasses to board train for Mahakumbh | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Passengers vandalise glasses of train's AC coaches to get into train

As Mahakumbh is underway, a huge crowd of passengers is seen across the railway stations. In a shocking incident, a massive crowd of people trying to board the Swatantrata Senani Superfast Express broke the glasses of the AC coaches of the train after they didn't find the space. Because of the incident, many passengers were injured.

Elucidating the ordeal, passengers travelling in the train said that there was a huge crowd of passengers in the Swatantrata Senani Superfast Express train going from Jaynagar to New Delhi via Prayagraj. There was no place to put feet from the general compartment to the AC coach but the passengers tried to board the train at Madhubani station but the compartment was closed due to the already crowded train. Due to this, the passengers broke the glass of all the AC coaches of the train to get into the train.

Passengers injured

During the incident, many passengers were injured which led to chaos and anger against the railway administration. Passengers said that neither TTE nor security personnel was present there during the incident.

Heavy crowd at Nawada station too

In another incident at Nawada, several passengers with reserved tickets missed their Goda-New Delhi Humsafar train due to a humungous crowd of devotees going for Mahakumbh on Magh Purnima. The passengers raised questions about the railway administration on the arrangements.

Passengers with confirmed tickets failed to board train

Passengers narrated the incident alleging that a single police personnel was not seen at the station. They said that despite trying several times to board the train they failed due toa heavy crowd. As the doors of the compartments were closed, glasses of the trains were broken by the crowd to get into the train.

Reported by: Shailesh Kumar