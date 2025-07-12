Bihar: Shopkeeper brutally killed in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar amid spate of shootings across state Bihar crime: The killing comes on the heels of two other bold shooting incidents that occurred just a day prior, on Friday. In one, a student from Patna’s Veterinary College was shot, while in the other, a maize trader in Muzaffarpur sustained critical injuries after being shot during a robbery.

Patna:

In a shocking incident that underscores the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar, a shopkeeper was shot dead in Patna’s Ramkrishna Nagar area. The incident occurred in the Jakariyapur locality, where unidentified assailants opened fire at the owner of Trishna Mart, a local retail store.

The shopkeeper succumbed to his injuries, and the Eastern Patna Superintendent of Police confirmed the fatal shooting. The incident adds to a growing list of violent crimes that have rocked the state in recent days.

Back-to-back shootings raise alarms

The murder follows two other brazen shooting incidents reported just a day earlier, on Friday. In one case, a student at Patna’s Veterinary College was shot, and in another, a maize trader in Muzaffarpur was critically injured after being shot during a robbery attempt.

These events highlight a disturbing trend of public shootings, sparking fear among citizens and increasing demands for better security from the state administration.

Veterinary college student injured in campus shooting

On Thursday evening, a second-year student named Mayank from Patna Veterinary College was shot during a clash between students and outsiders over a cricket match on campus grounds.

Mayank sustained a gunshot wound to his finger and was immediately taken to IGIMS Hospital for treatment. He is now reported to be out of danger.

The incident triggered widespread outrage among students, who have launched an indefinite strike demanding stronger security measures on campus. They also alleged assault by locals during the melee.

Maize trader shot during robbery in Muzaffarpur

In another disturbing case, a maize trader named Deepak Shah was shot during a robbery near Chicknauta in Vaishali district, close to Muzaffarpur.

Bike-borne assailants surrounded Deepak Shah and attempted to rob him. When he resisted, they shot him in the chest, with the bullet passing through. He was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition. Deepak Shah is a resident of Mishrauliya, and his condition remains serious, according to hospital sources.

Growing concern over rising crime

These recent incidents point to an alarming surge in violent crime across Bihar, especially in and around Patna. Residents and student communities have called for swift action and increased police presence to restore public safety and confidence.