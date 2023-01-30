'I prefer death than going with BJP': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches fresh attack on his former ally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches fresh attack on his former ally

Nitish slams BJP: Launching yet another attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he would prefer death than going with its former ally. Speaking to the media on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Monday, he also claimed that the BJP is trying to break the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in Bihar.

Kumar also accused the saffron party of making cases against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav.

"The youth must never forget this day (Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary). If the BJP attempts to make people forget this day or ignite fights, that's a different thing. I prefer death than going with them (BJP). They even made cases on his (Tejashwi Yadav's) father," the Bihar CM added.

Bihar CM accusing Centre of interfering in state matters

Earlier on January 25, Kumar alleged that poor states were being prevented by the Narendra Modi-led central government from marshalling resources through borrowing. The JD(U) leader also expressed dismay at the "interference" from the Centre which, he asserted, was "never seen before".

Centre not helping state: Nitish Kumar

Asked whether things have changed for the worse since his exit from the ruling alliance at the Centre, Kumar said, "They were not helping the state when we were together. They are doing the same now. I wonder how they think of developing the country without developing the poorer states.”

Last year, the JD(U) leader snapped his party's ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance in Bihar and has vowed to work to build an alliance against the saffron party at the national level. A united opposition will topple the BJP from power at the Centre, Kumar has asserted.

(With inputs from PTI)