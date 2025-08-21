Bihar CM Nitish Kumar refuses to wear Muslim cap at event in Patna | Video Minister Zama Khan tried to place the cap on Kumar's head, but the CM immediately removed it and instead placed it back on Khan, asking him to wear it.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday refused to wear a Muslim cap during a programme for madrasa teachers in Patna. The cap was being presented to him as part of the event's customary gesture. Minister Zama Khan tried to place the cap on Kumar's head, but the CM immediately removed it and instead placed it back on Khan, asking him to wear it.

At the centenary celebration of the Bihar Madrasa Education Board in Patna, an interesting incident took place. During the program, Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan wished to honour Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by placing a traditional cap on his head, but the CM, smiling politely, declined to wear it. However, he did accept the ceremonial shawl and went on to inaugurate the event from the stage.

On this occasion, Nitish Kumar emphasised that his government has undertaken several initiatives for the welfare of the Muslim community and assured continued support in the future. The event drew a large crowd, and from among the audience came chants of Nitish returning to power again in 2025.

Ruckus at CM's programme

Kumar today attended the Minority Dialogue program at Bapu Auditorium in Patna, organised as part of the centenary celebrations of the Madrasa Board. The event marked his direct interaction with members of the minority community after a long gap.

During the program, a large number of madrasa teachers and community members attempted to submit applications to the Chief Minister. However, officials initially stopped them, leading to brief commotion. Observing this, Kumar intervened, asked the officials to allow people to approach him, and personally received the applications.

After going through the documents, the Chief Minister handed them over to his officials, assuring that the grievances would be considered. His intervention helped restore calm at the venue.