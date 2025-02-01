Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hails Union Budget, says 'it will accelerate state's development'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Budget 2025: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the Union Budget 2025 stating that it will play a crucial role in the state's development. The JD(U) chief also highlighted key announcements such as the establishment of a Makhana Board and the development of greenfield airports, which he believes align with Bihar’s future needs.

With assembly elections in the state due in less than a year, these provisions are seen as significant for Bihar’s economic and infrastructural growth. Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that the budget’s focus on regional development would help boost industries and improve connectivity, ultimately benefiting the people of Bihar.

"The budget is progressive (pragatisheel) and futuristic (bhavishyonmukhi). It will help accelerate the state's growth...I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," he said in a statement.

Kumar said the Makhana board would boost the cultivation of foxnuts, for which Bihar was known across the world. "Greenfield airports would address the state's future needs. These will improve air connectivity in the state which shall now look forward to having a greater number of international flights," he said. Kumar said the decision to enhance the capacity of IIT-Patna will cause technical education in the state to look up. He said the revised income tax slabs would provide much-needed relief to the middle class.

Chirag Paswan's reaction on budget

Union Minister for Food Processing Industry and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan hailed the budgetary announcements. "Establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar will strengthen food processing activities in the entire eastern region and increase the income of farmers by improving the quality of their produce," Paswan posted on X.

Sanjay Jha's reaction

JD (U) working president Sanjay Jha hailed the announcement of setting up of a Makhana Board in Bihar, saying it will unlock new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs. Stating that it will turn out to be a game-changer for the region's agricultural economy, Jha said in a post on X, "The initiative will enhance production, processing, value addition, and marketing, driving economic growth in Mithila and Bihar.

It should be mentioned here that Bihar remained in focus in the Union Budget 2025-26 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman making several announcements for the state. Bihar, currently ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will go to polls later this year.

