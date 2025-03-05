Bihar: Clash at Patna University's Darbhanga House, professor's SUV attacked with crude bomb The professor whose SUV was attacked by a crude bomb at the premises of the Patna University, said he was not the target and was in the class when the incident took place.

A clash erupted between two groups at Darbhanga House in Patna University on Wednesday. Miscreants attacked an SUV of a professor with a crude bomb (sutli bomb). Around 30 to 40 people were involved in the clash, said the sources.

“We received the information today that a ‘sutli bomb’ was fired and a vehicle has been damaged in that. We are analysing the camera footage,” ASP Diksha Bhaware said.

No one was injured in the bomb attack and a professor's SUV has been damaged, she said. "The police are examining the CCTV footage. Everything will be cleared after investigation soon," the official added.

The SUV of Professor Laxmi Narayan, HOD of Culture Department, was attacked with a bomb. However, Professor Narayan said the clash has nothing to do with him and he was holding a lecture in the class when he heard an explosion. The incident is related to a clash between two groups of students in the view of student union elections, he added.

As soon as the information of the bomb blast was received, the police of the Pirbahor Police station of Patna reached the spot and initiated.

(Report by Bittu Kumar)