Another bridge collapses in Bihar as culvert washed away in Motihari | Watch

The collapse of bridges continues in Bihar as fresh reports of a collapse have emerged from Motahari. The latest incident has been reported from Lohargava village of Madhuban block in East Champaran where a small RCC bridge was constructed with the cost of Rs 2 lakh in 2019.

The bridge was constructed after the Finance Commission made recommendations in 2014. The bridge was washed away during the rainfall. The bridge was significant for the nearby population to commute. After the collapse, a population of around 500 people has been directly affected.

Upset villagers have expressed resentment over the collapse as an individual was caught in between the collapse leading to a fracture in his hand. Taking a dig at the ruling coalition over the collapse former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called it the failure of a 'double-engine' government. Reacting to it, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that those accusing the government should tell in whose time the bridge was constructed. Chirag further said that the guilty will be identified and actions will be taken.

'It was neither a bridge nor causeway': DM

Meanwhile, the district administration denied calling it a bridge collapse and asserted that it was a makeshift bridge. District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal stated that he was aware of the incident but asserted that it was "not a bridge, not even a causeway". "A sewage line passes through Lohargawan village. Some parts of it were uncovered. As per the information we have, a decision was taken at the Panchayat level a few years back to erect a structure across the drain to help people cross it without difficulty", the DM said.

He added that a makeshift structure was used to cover the drain, which was not more than a few feet long. "As is the case with such unregulated works, mud was used and hence it got washed away when heavy rains battered the area. Nonetheless, we are looking into the matter and will do, at our level, whatever is needed," added the district magistrate.

