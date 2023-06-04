Bihar: Portion of under-construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur's Sultanganj; second incident in a year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Bridge Collapse

Bihar Bridge Collapse: An under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur district collapsed on Sunday. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Three pillars of Bhagalpur's Sultanganj Ganga bridge were found to have fallen into the Ganges. The 3-kilometer-long bridge from Aguwani to Sultanganj in Khagaria was under construction, connecting North and South Bihar. The SP Singla Company was constructing the bridge at a cost of 1711 crores. Taking note of the incident, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the incident and asked to identify those responsible for it.

"Under construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur collapses. The moment when the bridge collapsed was caught on video by locals. This is the second time the bridge has collapsed," reads a tweet from ANI.

A dream project of Bihar CM

According to reports, this bridge was included in the dream projects of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Locals said that many people had a narrow escape during the incident.

Aguwani Bridge is one of the potential projects of the Bihar government. Till now Rs 1,710 crore has been spent on the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge being built on the river Gang. The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 23, 2014, at Parbatta in Khagaria district.

A section of same bridge collapsed last year

This is not the first time, a portion of the same bridge had collapsed earlier in 2022 due to the strong winds and rain. However, no casualty or property damage was reported in the accident then.

Taking note of the incident last time, JDU MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal said, "We've informed the CM & investigation will be initiated. It seems degraded quality of material was used for construction."

