Bihar bridge collapse: Nitish government slaps show cause notice on construction company

Bihar bridge collapse: Taking action against the construction company of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge that collapsed like a house of cards, the state government has now issued a show cause notice. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that a show cause notice is being issued to the construction company and the bridge will be constructed in a time-bound manner as it is a dream project of CM Nitish Kumar.

Strict action against responsible

He further assured strict action against those found responsible for the collapse. With this, he highlighted the issue he raised regarding pillar number 5 o the same bridge that collapsed two days earlier when he was in opposition.

"A show cause notice is being issued to the construction company. The bridge will be constructed in a time-bound manner as it is a dream project of CM. A showcase notice is being issued to the construction company, and action will be taken against those found responsible. When I was in opposition, I had raised the issue regarding pillar number 5 of the bridge," Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapse in Bhagalpur.

No casualties reported

"...No casualties have been reported from the Bhagalpur side. The time is still there, regular recce is being done. There is no untoward situation on this side. Instructions have been given for department-level action. The concerned department is investigating it. We have sent notice to Pul Nirman Nigam and deputed Magistrate so that no boats are operated from that particular area or people don't go there," said DDC Bhagalpur, Kumar Anurag.

Tej Pratap Yadav blamed the BJP for collapse

Earleir in the day, Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav blamed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for the collapse of the bridge in Bhagalpur. Accusing the saffron party of demolishing the bridge, Yadav said, "The bridge has been demolished by BJP. We are building the bridge and they are demolishing it."

Meanwhile, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bihar High Court seeking an independent enquiry into the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

Earlier, an under-construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur district collapsed and a video of the incident went viral on social media. Three pillars of Bhagalpur's Sultanganj Ganga bridge were found to have fallen into the Ganges.

