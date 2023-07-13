'Democracy is murdered': Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary on death of party worker in police lathicharge

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Police lathicharged protesting BJP workers in Patna

Bihar LoP in Legislative Council and state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a saffron party worker died and several got injured in the police lathicharge in Patna on Thursday.

"BJP observing today as a black day. Today, democracy was murdered. Vijay Singh was our brother and an important leader. We will fight against Nitish Kumar," he asserted.

Political outrage over BJP worker's death

A BJP worker identified as Vijay Kumar from Jehanabad, was killed as the Patna Police lathicharged those protesting against the Bihar government over the posting of teachers in the state.



Several other BJP leaders, who participated in the marching towards the Bihar Assembly, were lathicharged during the protest. The security personnel also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesting workers.

Following the incident, BJP chief JP Nadda said, "The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government." "The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges," Nadda tweeted.

