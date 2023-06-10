Saturday, June 10, 2023
     
Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary likens Rahul Gandhi to Osama bin Laden | VIDEO

While addressing media in Araria to inform the people of the Central govt's achievements in the past 9 years, Chaudhary said, "Rahul Gandhi while enhancing the beard like Laden and roaming in the country will not make him PM. We perceive him as a 50-year-old child in politics."

Sheenu Sharma Araria Updated on: June 10, 2023 16:13 IST
Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary compares Rahul Gandhi to Osama bin Laden

In a scathing attack, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary likened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to slain Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, saying that by just growing a beard, one cannot become the Prime Minister of a country.

While addressing a gathering in Araria to inform the people of the Central government's achievements in the past nine years, Chaudhary said, "Rahul Gandhi while enhancing the beard like Laden and roaming in the country will not make him Prime Minister. We perceive him as a 50-year-old child in politics.

The state BJP chief also went on to say that if the party comes to power in Bihar, it will stop practices like cattle murder, love jihad and illegal intrusions.

(With agencies inputs) 

