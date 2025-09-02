Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal in tears as PM Modi hits back at remarks on his mother | Video Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responding to the derogatory remarks on him and his late mother during Congress' recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Patna:

During a programme in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional while responding to derogatory remarks made against him and his late mother during the Congress' recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The moment was so moving that Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal was seen wiping tears from his eyes, a scene captured in a video that has since gone viral.

The remarks came as PM Modi virtually launched the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited on Tuesday. He expressed deep pain over the abuses hurled at his mother. PM Modi asserted that although he may forgive RJD and the grand old party, but people of the eastern state would never pardon them.

Watch video here

Jaiswal strongly reacted to PM Modi's statement, saying, "The way PM Modi was abused from the stage of the INDIA alliance has brought disrepute to the land of Bihar. The entire nation feels ashamed of such behavior. The language used in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav on that very stage is upsetting and disgraceful."

What did PM Modi say?

In his first reaction to the controversy over hurling of abuses at PM Modi's deceased mother during the yatra in Darbhanga recently, he took a dig at the opposition parties, stating that hurling of abuses at his mother was nothing for those who insult 'Mother India', and that they should be punished. "My mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault; why was she abused?" he wondered.

Further attacking the RJD, an alliance partner of the Congress, he said that the party headed by Lalu Prasad wants to take revenge from women as it was because of them that the regional party's government was ousted from power in Bihar. "People who hurl abuses at mothers have the mindset that women are weak. Hurling of abuses at my mother was an insult to the daughters and sisters of Bihar," he asserted.

Also Read:

Also Read: Bihar polls: Caste arithmetic, leadership vacuum and more– Decoding BJP's dependency on Nitish Kumar