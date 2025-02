Bihar: At least four dead after bus collides with dumper in Begusarai The accident took place in Begusarail during the early hours of Wednesday which caused at least four fatalities.

In a tragic incident, at least four people died after a bus collided with a dumper in Bihar's Begusarai. The unfortunate event unfolded during the wee hours on Wednesday. After the accident, locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

The video from the accident site shows that the traffic was disrupted with a queue of vehicles waiting. The police also reached the spot. Further details are awaited.