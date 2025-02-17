Bihar Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold public rally in Bhagalpur on February 24, release PM Kisan installment

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 will visit Bhagalpur to address a public rally ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, at the Airport Ground. He will address the rally at 11 am. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany the prime minister and the rally is expected to witness the participation of around 5 lakh farmers.

The event will feature the Kisan Samman Nidhi distribution and a public meeting. As part of the program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 19th instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi, prioritizing the welfare, happiness, and prosperity of farmers.

Providing details of the rally, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sahnawaj Hussain said that the rally will witness the presence of senior NDA leaders and people from 13 districts, including Bhagalpur, Munger, Begusarai, and others.

Hussain added that the BJP leaders are optimistic about winning 200+ seats in the state, citing the strong NDA alliance and double-engine government under PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's leadership. "Just like Delhi, we will win Bihar's upcoming elections too," Hussain added.

Lalu Yadav downplays Delhi poll result effect in Bihar

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief downplayed the impact of the Delhi poll results on Bihar, emphasising that the BJP stands no chance of forming a government in the state.

Speaking to the media, Yadav claimed that the people have now recognised the Bharatiya Janata Party. "There will be no impact. How can they form the government? Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised the BJP," Lalu Yadav said.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

