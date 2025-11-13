Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in the Seemanchal region in 2020 polls? Bihar Elections: Seemanchal became a focal point due to its large Muslim population, nearly one-fourth of Bihar’s Muslim residents live here, and a high presence of Yadavs and EBCs. Political parties, recognising the region’s influence, held major rallies and campaign events.

The Seemanchal region of Bihar played a significant and dynamic role in the 2020 Assembly elections. This area, comprising the districts of Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Araria and totalling 24 Assembly constituencies, saw intense political contests, demographic influences, and shifting allegiances. Seemanchal became a focal point due to its large Muslim population- nearly one-fourth of Bihar’s Muslim residents live here- and a high presence of Yadavs and EBCs. Political parties, recognising the region’s influence, held major rallies and campaign events.

Political landscape in 2020

The arrival of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) brought a new dimension, with the party performing strongly by winning five out of the 24 seats. Other parties’ stakes remained high- the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) (BJP and JDU) won 12 seats, the opposition Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc) secured seven, and the AIMIM’s success was notable for reshaping political equations.​

Communal dynamics and grievances

Muslims were a decisive force, especially as the community felt underrepresented despite making up a large share of the population. There was a significant grievance that Mahagathbandhan’s deputy chief ministerial candidate was not from the Muslim community, despite their demographics. This contributed to the appeal of AIMIM, and ultimately, 11 out of 24 Seemanchal MLAs elected in 2020 were Muslims. AIMIM fielded 15 candidates and won five seats, particularly in Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, and Araria.​

Seat-wise performance

In Purnia (Amour, Baisi, Kasba, Banmankhi, Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia), Katihar (Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari, Korha), Kishanganj (Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman), and Araria (Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti), contests were often triangular, involving NDA, INDIA bloc, and AIMIM candidates.​

Purnia district

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 56. Amour Akhtarul Iman (AIMIM) Saba Zafar (Janata Dal-United) 52,515 (29.23%) 57. Baisi Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad (AIMIM) Vinod Kumar (BJP) 16,373 (9.31%) 58. Kasba Mohd. Afaque Alam (Congress) Pradeep Kumar Das (Lok Jan Shakti Party) 17,278 (9.38%) 59. Banmankhi Krishna Kumar Rishi (BJP) Upendra Sharma (RJD) 27,743 (15.78%) 60. Rupauli Bima Bharti (Janata Dal-United) Shankar Singh (Lok Jan Shakti Party) 19,330 (10.64%) 61. Dhamdaha Leshi Singh (Janata Dal-United) Dilip Kumar Yadav (RJD) 33,594 (16.9%) 62. Purnia Vijay Kumar Khemka (BJP) Indu Sinha (Congress) 32,154 (17.45%)

Katihar district

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 63. Katihar Tarakishore Prasad (BJP) Dr Ram Prakash Mahto (RJD) 10,519 (6.19%) 64. Kadwa Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Congress) Chandra Bhushan Thakur (Lok Jan Shakti Party 32,402 (19.25%) 65. Balrampur Mahboob Alam-CPI (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) Barun Kumar Jha (Vikassheel Insaan Party) 53,597 (26.9%) 66. Pranpur Nisha Singh (BJP) Tauquir Alam (Congress) 2,972 (1.51%) 67. Manihari Manohar Prasad Singh (Congress) Shambhu Kumar Suman (Janata Dal-United) 21,209 (11.93%) 68. Barari Bijay Singh (Janata Dal-United) Neeraj Kumar (RJD) 10,438 (5.82%) 69. Korha Kavita Devi (BJP) Punam Kumari (Congress) 28,943 (15.03%)

Kishanganj district

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 52. Bahadurganj Mohd Anzar Nayeemi (AIMIM) Lakhan Lal Pandit (Vikassheel Insaan Party) 45,215 (26.95%) 53. Thakurganj Saud Alam (RJD) Gopal Kumar Agarwal (Independent) 23,887 (12.59%) 54. Kishanganj Ijaharul Husain (Congress) Sweety Singh (BJP) 1,381 (0.78%) 55. Kochadhaman Muhammed Izhar Asfi (AIMIM) Mujahid Alam (Janata Dal-United) 36,143 (22.77%)

Araria district

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 49. Araria Abidur Rahman (Congress) Shagufta Azim (Janata Dal-United) 47,936 (26.05%) 50. Jokihat Shahnawaz (AIMIM) Sarfaraz Alam (RJD) 7,383 (4.3%) 51. Sikti Vijay Kumar (Mandal (BJP) Shatrughan Prasad Suman (RJD) 13,610 (7.68%) 46. Narpatganj Jai Prakash Yadav (BJP) Anil Kumar Yadav (RJD) 28,610 (14.3%) 47. Raniganj Achmir Rishidev (Janata Dal-United) Avinash Manglam (RJD) 2,304 (1.28%) 48. Forbesganj Vidya Sagar Keshari (BJP) Zakir Hussain Khan (Congress) 19,702 (9.7%)

Impact of vote splitting and development issues

AIMIM was accused of vote-splitting among Muslims, which political analysts believe benefited the NDA bloc. Despite the high number of public rallies and infrastructural promises such as the inauguration of an airport in Purnia, local grievances and issues of underdevelopment continued to define voter sentiment. The region’s mandates, often divergent from statewide trends, significantly shaped the broader electoral narrative.​

Notable campaigns and new entrants

Prashant Kishor, well-known political strategist, started his Jan Suraaj movement focusing on grassroots alternatives, especially in parts of Purnia. While not immediately converting into major electoral victories, this signified a growing dissatisfaction with mainstream parties and a search for alternatives.​ Seemanchal in 2020 was a battleground for both established and emerging forces, with religious demographics, local aspirations, and coalition politics combining to make it a region that kept Bihar guessing.​