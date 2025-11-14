From 2020 to 2025: Who lost ground and who gained? Check the comparison of party performance, new entrants Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2025: As per the latest trends, Nitish Kumar-led JDU is performing exceptionally well compared to last election. The JDU is leading in 83 seats (up by 40 seats).

The National Democratic Alliance is heading towards a massive victory in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. The NDA, which secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections, is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 203 seats with both BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances. As per the latest trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in a combined total of 202 seats, with BJP leading in 91, JDU in 80, LJP 22, HAM 5 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 01:40 pm.

In the meantime, RJD leads in 26 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 4, while CPI-M 1 each, taking the total to 35, as per data from the EC. Moreover, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats. However, the Jan Suraaj Party failed to open account in the elections.

Bihar Assembly Election: Know all about 2020 polls

NDA- 125 seats (37.26 per cent vote share)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 82,02,067 (19.46%) | 74 seats

Janata Dal United (JDU): 64,85,179 (15.39%) | 43 seats

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP): 6,39,840 (1.52%) | 04 seats

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM): 3,75,564 (0.89%) | 04 seats

Total: 1,57,02,650 (37.26%) | 125 seats

Mahagathbandhan- 110 seats (37.23 per cent vote share)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 97,38,855 (23.11%) | 75

Congress: 39,95,319 (9.48%) | 19

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI(ML)(L): 13,33,682 (3.16%) | 12

Communist Party of India (CPI): 3,49,489 (0.83%) | 02

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M): 2,74,155 (0.65%) | 02

Total: 1,56,91,500 (37.23%) | 110

The difference between MGB and NDA votes was just 11,150

Bihar Assembly Election: Know all about 2025 polls

As per the latest trends, Nitish Kumar-led JDU is performing exceptionally well compared to last election. The JDU is leading in 83 seats (up by 40 seats).

BJP is leading in 91 seats(up by 17 seats)

LJP(RV) is leading in 20 seats. Last time the party contested without alliance and managed to win only 1 seat.

HAM is leading in 5, up by just 1 seat from last time.

RJD is leading in 26 seats. It was the single largest party in 2020 by amassing 75 seats. The party is losing 49 seats in trends so far.

Congress is leading in 5 seats. Last time the grand old party won 19 seats.

The Left wing combined (CPI-ML-L+CPI+CPI-M) is currently leading at 3. The last time they won 16 seats.

New entrant Jan Suraj is at zero in trends. The party, however, maintained a lead in a few seats in early trends but was later pushed back.

