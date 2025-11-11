Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: What happened in Bihar in 2020 and 2015 polls? Voting took place in districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj—all located along the Nepal border.

Polling for the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections took place today, with the state recording a voter turnout of 67.14 per cent till 5 pm. Voting began early at 7 am and ended at 6 pm across all 122 constituencies taking part in this concluding round.

Kishanganj registered the highest turnout at 76.26 per cent, while Nawada has seen the lowest participation with 57.11 per cent. The outcome of this phase will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government. Around 3.70 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes in this crucial stage.

Voting took place in districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj—all located along the Nepal border.

The first phase of polling, conducted on November 6 across 121 constituencies in 18 districts, had recorded a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent.

What happened in Bihar in 2020?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to retain power by securing a majority and forming the government. Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant partner with 74 seats, while the Janata Dal United (JDU) won 43 seats. The alliance's smaller partners, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), won four seats each, bringing the NDA's total to 125 seats out of 243.

The opposition alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), put up a strong fight and secured about 110 seats in total. The RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly with 75 seats. Its ally, the Indian National Congress, won 19 seats.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) secured 12 seats, while both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 2 seats each.

Outside these major alliances, the AIMIM managed to secure 5 seats.

What happened in Bihar in 2015?

After suffering a rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nitish Kumar formed the Mahagathbandhan with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress to take on the BJP in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance secured a decisive victory, winning 178 seats in total. Within the coalition, the RJD emerged as the single largest party with 80 seats, followed by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) with 71 seats and the Congress with 27 seats.

On the other hand, the NDA managed to win only 58 seats—of which the BJP claimed 53, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) 2, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) 2, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) 1.

Despite the Grand Alliance's success, Nitish Kumar made another political turnaround within two years, breaking ties with the RJD and Congress in 2017 to rejoin the NDA and continue as Chief Minister.