Bihar Elections: Tejashwi promises Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' if RJD wins Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Yadav announced that the Maa Yojana, Beti Yojana, and Mai Bahin Maan Yojana would be launched if his party comes to power. He said the strong turnout of women across blocks and panchayats signalled a clear demand for change.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday (September 26) announced that his party would launch the “Mai Bahin Maan Yojana” if voted to power in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Under the proposed scheme, women from financially vulnerable and backward communities would receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500.

Speaking to media, Yadav said, “The Maa Yojana will be started, the Beti Yojana will be started, and the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana will be started. This large gathering of women in every block and panchayat reflects the people’s desire for change. This time, change is bound to happen.” He emphasised that there was widespread discontent with the current administration, and people wanted an alternative.

Criticism of NDA government

Yadav launched a sharp attack on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), calling it a “copycat” government with no vision. He alleged that the government often borrows policies originally declared by the RJD. “This government is a ‘Nakalchi’ government… It’s possible they may copy what we’ve announced today,” he remarked at the launch of the “Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp” programme in Patna.

Nitish Kumar in the crossfire

Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, “People are saying, ‘Do hazar paanch se pachchis, Bahur Hue Nitish.’ Nitish Kumar has been hijacked; he doesn’t know what’s happening. The Bihar government is being run by two people: Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.” He also accused corrupt officials of exploiting Nitish Kumar’s image to siphon off funds for personal gain, while working against reservations and social justice for backward classes.

Congress support and 10-point agenda

The Congress party, RJD’s ally, has also unveiled its vision for Bihar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced a ten-point programme for backward classes, Dalits, and deprived communities if the alliance comes to power. Echoing him, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that citizens’ rights were being taken away “not just in Bihar but across the nation.”

The road ahead

The announcement of the “Mai Bahin Maan Yojana” adds to the RJD-Congress alliance’s welfare-focused poll promises, as both parties aim to consolidate support among women and marginalized communities. With elections nearing, welfare schemes and promises of social justice have taken center stage in Bihar’s political battle.