Tej Pratap Yadav files nomination from Mahua seat, sister Rohini Acharya extends 'heartfelt wishes'

Patna:

As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 gains momentum, political parties are lining up their candidates and flood of nominations has begun. Among the notable candidates stepping into the fray is Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav and now the chief of the Janshakti Janata Dal. On Thursday (October 16), he officially filed his nomination papers from the Mahua Assembly constituency, marking his formal entry into the electoral contest.

Rohini Acharya's affectionate message for her brother

Tej Pratap’s sister, Rohini Acharya, could not contain her emotions as her elder brother took another political step forward. Taking to social media, she penned a warm message of support and encouragement. She wrote, “May you achieve all the success and happiness in the world, and continue to shine brightly, my brother. Tons of good wishes, love, and blessings.”

This affectionate post highlighted the strong family bond within the Yadav household, even as its members navigate their independent political journeys. Notably, Rohini had also expressed similar enthusiasm a day earlier when her younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, filed his nomination as the RJD’s face for the upcoming election.

“At that time,” her post read, “the direction of the wind has changed; Bihar has made its choice. Under Tejashwi’s leadership, we will build a new Bihar.”

As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 heats up, nominations are being filed across the state. Among the most talked-about contenders is Tej Pratap Yadav who arrived at the Mahua sub-divisional office with thousands of supporters to file his nomination papers. Carrying a photograph of his grandmother in his hand, Tej Pratap Yadav officially entered the electoral battle from his old constituency, Mahua.

Tej Pratap first won the Mahua seat in 2015, becoming an MLA for the first time. In 2020, he shifted to Hasanpur in Samastipur and emerged victorious again. This time, however, after being sidelined from both his family and party, he is contesting from Mahua under the banner of the Jan Shakti Janata Dal. The Mahua constituency has now become one of the most high-profile battlegrounds in Bihar. Currently held by RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan, the seat also features JDU rebel Asma Parveen and AIMIM’s candidate Bachcha Rai, known for his alleged involvement in the toppers scam.

Tej Pratap seeks blessings before the battle

Before filing his nomination papers, Tej Pratap Yadav emphasised the importance of his family’s blessings, especially those of his grandmother. Speaking to reporters, he said, “I have received blessings from my parents and my grandmother. She is the dearest to me. My guru from Vrindavan is also here with me, and the people of Mahua are calling me back.”

Reinforcing his faith and confidence, he added, “When you have the blessings of your parents and grandmother, no challenge is too big.”

Bihar gears up for a high-stakes election

The nomination of Tej Pratap Yadav adds a new dynamic to the unfolding Bihar Assembly Election 2025. With both Tejashwi and Tej Pratap now actively contesting under different political banners, the Yadav family once again finds itself at the center of Bihar’s political spotlight.