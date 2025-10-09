Bihar elections: Prashant Kishor releases first list, Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter gets ticket | Full list Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has released the first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Patna:

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's party, Jan Suraaj Party, on Thursday (October 9) released the first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The list features several notable names, including Lata Singh, daughter of former Union Minister RCP Singh, who has been fielded from Asthawa, and Jagriti Thakur, granddaughter of legendary socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, who will contest from Morwa in Samastipur. Popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey has also received a ticket to contest from Kargahar. The party has also fielded famous Mathematician KC Sinha from the Kumhrar seat in Patna.

Earlier, Prashant Kishor had hinted that he would contest the polls either from his birthplace Kargahar or from Raghopur — the constituency once represented by Lalu Prasad Yadav and later by Tejashwi Yadav. With the Kargahar candidate now announced, speculation is growing that Kishor will likely contest from Raghopur.

Here's the full list of candidates

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor is set to launch his election campaign from Raghopur on Saturday, signalling the start of an intense political battle as Bihar gears up for a high-stakes election.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Election for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases-- November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. The state's political landscape remains fluid, as shifting alliances and internal frictions continue to shape both major coalitions.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats- comprising BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustan Awami Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats- RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

This year’s Bihar polls are expected to witness a triangular contest among the NDA, the INDIA bloc, and Prashant Kishor’s newly emerging Jan Suraaj Party. Political observers believe Jan Suraaj could become a key factor in determining the outcome, particularly in constituencies where traditional alliances are facing voter fatigue.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74, both maintaining strong voter bases. The entry of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj adds a fresh dimension to Bihar’s political field, fueling anticipation of a tightly fought race where smaller parties and new players could significantly influence government formation.

Also Read: Tejashwi announces government job for every Bihar household within 20 months in big poll promise

Also Read: 'Jab tak mantri hun, tab tak...': Chirag's subtle warning to BJP amid Bihar seat-sharing tussle