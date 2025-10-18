Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi to launch intensive poll campaign with series of 12 rallies Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The NDA has rolled out its full-scale election campaign in Bihar, deploying its top leadership to energise voters across the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are all set to hold multiple rallies.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to spearhead the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections with a series of 12 rallies across the state. His campaign will begin on October 24 with a public meeting in Samastipur, followed by another in Begusarai, and continue until October 30.

According to Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, the party has proposed 10 key locations for the rallies, with schedules finalised and sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. Jaiswal clarified that PM Modi will not hold rallies during Chhath Puja, out of respect for festival time and to avoid inconvenience to devotees. The rallies are being seen as a major show of strength by the NDA ahead of the November 6 and 11 voting phases. The results of the Bihar polls will be declared on November 14.

NDA deploys top leadership for maximum impact

The NDA has unleashed its full campaign machinery in Bihar, with senior leaders- including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and BJP President JP Nadda- scheduled to conduct dozens of rallies. Sources within the alliance revealed that Modi’s visit aims to consolidate Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership and solidify NDA’s prospects for another five-year term in the state.

Meanwhile, Union Ministers like Giriraj Singh and Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) have already begun addressing rallies across key constituencies, energizing the party’s ground workers and supporters. The rallies are expected to attract massive crowds, highlighting NDA’s organizational strength and its focus on deep voter outreach during the high-stakes Bihar election.

Mahagathbandhan struggles with “friendly fights”

While the NDA intensifies its campaign, the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance)- comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties- is reportedly grappling with internal tensions. Seat-sharing disputes have led to “friendly fights” between alliance partners in several constituencies such as Lalganj, Vaishali, Rajapakar, and Kahalgaon.

Prominent figures like Rahul Gandhi have so far stayed away from campaigning, while Tejashwi Yadav remains largely inactive. Political analysts say the infighting could fragment key voter blocs, particularly the 17.5 per cent Muslim electorate, with both Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM vying for influence.

Observers suggest that such internal rivalries could weaken the opposition’s electoral prospects and give a tactical advantage to the NDA across many constituencies.

NDA looks to seal voter confidence

Prime Minister Modi’s campaign tour, positioned just before Diwali and Chhath festivities, aims to inject renewed energy into the ruling alliance’s base. With multiple rallies lined up across Bihar’s critical constituencies, the NDA hopes to capture voter sentiment and project a unified image of stability and continuity under its leadership- in stark contrast to a visibly divided opposition front.