Bihar Elections 2025: Over 60% turnout recorded in phase 1, says ECI; Minapur highest

Patna:

The polling for the phase 1 of elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly concluded on Thursday and a provisional turnout of 60.25 per cent was recorded, said the Election Commission of India (ECI). The final numbers, however, will be released later by the top poll body.

According to the Voter Turnout app of the ECI, the highest turnout of 73.29 per cent was recorded in Minapur assembly constituency. On the other hand, the lowest turnout of 39.52 per cent was recorded on Kumhrar seat.

The highest turnout district-wise was recorded in Bengusarai where it was 67.32 per cent. Meanwhile, the lowest turnout was 52.36 per cent among districts, which was recorded in Sheikhpura, according to the Voter Turnout app.