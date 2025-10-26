Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar's JDU expels 16 rebel leaders for anti-party activities Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: According to party insiders, the leadership aimed to convey a firm warning that indiscipline and internal dissent will not be tolerated in the run-up to the high-stakes election.

Patna:

In a sweeping disciplinary move just days before the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has expelled a total of 16 leaders for alleged anti-party activities. The latest round of expulsions, announced on Sunday (October 26), comes a day after 11 party figures were removed on similar charges.

According to official statements, those expelled include sitting MLA Gopal Mandal, former MLA Maheshwar Yadav, and former MLC Sanjeev Shyam Singh. The party said they were engaged in activities “against the core interests and discipline of the JDU,” with some reportedly preparing to contest polls independently.

A string of expulsions

The JDU’s first list, issued on Saturday (October 25), expelled 11 senior leaders including-

Former Minister Shailesh Kumar

Former MLC Sanjay Prasad

Former MLAs Shyam Bahadur Singh and Sudarshan Kumar

Former MLCs Ranvijay Singh, Amar Kumar Singh, Asma Parveen, Love Kumar, Asha Suman, Divyanshu Bharadwaj, and Vivek Shukla

Party insiders say the leadership wanted to send a clear message that disloyalty or internal factionalism will not be tolerated ahead of the critical polls. Sources also indicated that Nitish Kumar personally reviewed the list before approving the final order of expulsion.

Nitish Kumar targets Opposition over “vote bank politics”

Amid the political shake-up, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched a sharp attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, accusing them of treating the Muslim community merely as a “vote bank.”

He asserted that opposition parties make hollow promises, unlike the NDA government, which has worked consistently for the welfare of minorities. Kumar cited major initiatives undertaken since 2005, including enhanced funding for the Minority Welfare Department, modernization and financial aid for madrasas, scholarships for students, hostel facilities, and entrepreneurship programs for young Muslims.

“Focus on real development, not empty promises”

Kumar urged Bihar’s minority voters to judge parties based on tangible outcomes, not rhetoric. “We have brought peace, curbed communal tensions, and prioritized inclusive development,” he said, contrasting his administration’s performance with earlier governments accused of neglecting real progress.

Bihar votes in two phases

Bihar’s 243-seat Assembly election will be held in two phases- on November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared on November 14, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the state’s most closely watched elections in recent years.

These expulsions and political salvos from Nitish Kumar underline increasing turbulence within the JDU and heightened stakes as the NDA and opposition brace for a fierce contest.