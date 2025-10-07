Bihar Elections 2025: Mukesh Sahani claims Deputy CM post, Mahagathbandhan to announce seat-sharing on Oct 8 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: According to Sahani, all seat-sharing decisions within the Mahagathbandhan have already been finalised and every party in the alliance is satisfied with the arrangement.

Patna:

As the Bihar Assembly election schedule is announced, political negotiations have intensified within both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, a key leader in the alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has publicly declared that he will become the Deputy Chief Minister if the Mahagathbandhan forms the government.

Sahani stated that while he initially demanded 60 assembly seats, he has since reduced his claim, but remains firm on the Deputy CM post, saying there is already consensus on the matter. “I have reduced my seat demand from 60. The Deputy CM demand has been approved. I don’t care what Congress says. Strength is not decided only by being a big party; it depends on electoral hold in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan must stay united behind Tejashwi Yadav,” he said.

Seat-sharing finalised in Mahagathbandhan

According to Sahani, all seat-sharing decisions within the Mahagathbandhan have already been finalised and every party in the alliance is satisfied with the arrangement. He confirmed that the official announcement of seat distribution would be made at a press conference tomorrow.

Sahani also remarked that while the Mahagathbandhan has resolved its internal negotiations, the real seat-sharing hurdles exist within the NDA, suggesting that their alliance partners are struggling to come to terms.

The Congress-RJD negotiation deadlock

Within the Mahagathbandhan, the main point of contention has been between the Congress and the RJD.

Congress demand: 78 seats

RJD offer: 48 seats

Possible compromise: 55 seats

Tejashwi Yadav is reportedly cautious about granting more seats to the Congress due to its lower strike rate in the last election, while Left parties seek adequate representation within the alliance.

Countdown to Bihar Polls

With little time left before voting begins on November 6 and November 11, election strategies are being finalised across alliances. The Mahagathbandhan is gearing up to challenge the NDA, while Mukesh Sahani’s public claim to the Deputy CM post adds a confident and potentially provocative twist to the opposition’s campaign narrative.