Mohan Yadav's explosive pitch in Bihar targets Congress head-on, says 'party only hungry for votes' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav held mass rallies in Madhubani and Patna as part of the Bihar election campaigning. He launched sharp attacks on Congress over the Ram temple, Bharat Ratna decisions and women's welfare and said the present election is a contest between nationalism and family politics.

Patna:

Amid the ongoing campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav held back-to-back rallies in Madhubani and Patna districts on Sunday (November 2). He campaigned for NDA candidates Sheela Kumari in Phulparas and Rupa Kumari in Fatuha. During road shows and public addresses, Yadav appealed to voters to ensure both candidates secure victory with big margins. He said Congress should not even field candidates because it only focuses on votes and not on public welfare. He also urged voters to question Congress leaders if they claim to be devotees of Lord Ram. Yadav said they should be asked whether they support a temple in Mathura or not. He described the current election as a battle between "family politics" and "nationalism". "Seeing the energy of voters, I can firmly say that the NDA will register a victory in the state," he added.

Yadav praises role of women and targets Congress

Yadav said he is receiving a massive public response in Bihar, that is why he has been given the role of star campaigner. The CM also praised Madhubani for its paintings and royal paag (a traditional Mithila headwear). He said women are playing a major role in this election and called Sheela Kumari a capable and experienced candidate. Yadav said Indian women can handle everything - from the kitchen to ministries. "India is the only country that symbolically connects Earth with motherhood... Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked a lot for women and there will be 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies after 2029," he added.

'NDA honoured real icons with Bharat Ratna'

Yadav targeted Congress heavily and said this is the land of Karpoori Thakur and it was the NDA which gave him Bharat Ratna. He accused Congress of awarding the Bharat Ratna only to its own family members such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He said NDA also recognised Pranab Mukherjee for his work. "NDA believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas," he added.

Yadav accuses Congress of ignoring women and Ram temple issues

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said the NDA gave Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar and Congress reacted as if someone robbed their pocket. He said Congress never worked for women's welfare. He added that all women will receive two lakh rupees in future. Yadav said Bihar is the maternal land of Maa Sita and NDA has respect for Bihar. CM Yadav criticised Congress for questioning the existence of Lord Ram. He said Congress filed affidavits in courts asking for proof of Ram's birth. He said after Supreme Court’s verdict, there was peace across the country and now the temple stands in Ayodhya. He questioned why no one has seen Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi visit the Ram temple. Yadav said NDA worked for the temple while Congress only tried to block it.

Cultural nationalism and tourism push

CM Yadav said the country is seeing cultural nationalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said religious tourism can change lives and cited the example of Ujjain Mahakal Lok which led to a huge surge in visitors. He said all sites connected to Maa Sita in Bihar will be developed as major pilgrimage centres. He urged voters that when Congress leaders come seeking support they must be questioned on why they opposed the Ram temple earlier. He said the BJP gives positions to workers without caste bias. He cited his own example of being made MLA, minister and then Chief Minister. "This election is between nationalism and family rule and that NDA workers will not rest until every vote is secured," Yadav added.

ALSO READ: Bihar has immense potential, only NDA can bring development: CM Mohan Yadav hits out at Mahagathbandhan