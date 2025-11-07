The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections saw a historic voter turnout of nearly 65 per cent, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their votes across 121 constituencies. This marks the highest-ever first-phase participation recorded in Bihar’s electoral history, reflecting a vibrant democratic exercise. The Election Commission described the poll proceedings as peaceful and conducted "in a festive mood." Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal highlighted the enthusiastic turnout, especially among women voters. Political parties including the BJP, RJD, Congress, and Jan Suraaj interpreted the high turnout as an indicator of their anticipated victories. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hailed it as a confirmation of the Mahagathbandhan alliance’s success, while BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary projected a win in about 100 seats contested in this phase. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor viewed the turnout as a strong desire for change, predicting the emergence of a new government after the November 14 vote count.
Live Bihar Assembly Elections updates: PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabua
Bihar Assembly Elections LIVE: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of nearly 65 percent, with around 3.75 crore voters casting their ballots across 121 constituencies.
Live updates :Bihar Elections
-
10:09 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
We'll be part of Bihar govt: BSP MP Ramji Gautam
-
9:48 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
Congress, RJD are most responsible for migration: LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti
-
9:28 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Bihar today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting today afternoon around 1:45 PM in Aurangabad and again at approximately 3:30 PM in Bhabua, Bihar, highlighting his connection with the people amidst the ongoing electoral fervour.
-
9:20 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
NDA gains strong lead in Bihar Elections: PM Modi
"The NDA has secured a significant lead in the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, with waves of support visible across the second phase as well," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
9:16 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
He himself confirmed 'chaal, charitra, chehra' of his govt: Prashant Kishor on attack on convoy of Vijay Sinha
-
9:03 AM (IST)Nov 07, 2025
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to address Bihar election rallies today
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, will address two election rallies in Bihar today. His first rally is scheduled for 1:05 PM at the playground of Government High School, Sirni Kothi, East Champaran district, Bihar. The second rally will be held at 3:00 PM at the playground of Government Middle School, Bakarpur, also in East Champaran district. These events underscore Shinde’s active campaigning as part of the NDA's efforts in the Bihar elections.
Top News
-
PM Modi inaugurates year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram, releases commemorative stamp
-
Over 100 flights delayed as Delhi airport faces technical glitch with ATC system, check advisory
-
1993 Mumbai blasts accused Tiger Memon's 17 properties set to be auctioned | Check details here
-
Matt Henry returns as New Zealand announces squad for West Indies ODIs