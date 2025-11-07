Live Bihar Assembly Elections updates: PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabua Bihar Assembly Elections LIVE: The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of nearly 65 percent, with around 3.75 crore voters casting their ballots across 121 constituencies.

Patna:

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections saw a historic voter turnout of nearly 65 per cent, with approximately 3.75 crore electors casting their votes across 121 constituencies. This marks the highest-ever first-phase participation recorded in Bihar’s electoral history, reflecting a vibrant democratic exercise. The Election Commission described the poll proceedings as peaceful and conducted "in a festive mood." Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal highlighted the enthusiastic turnout, especially among women voters. Political parties including the BJP, RJD, Congress, and Jan Suraaj interpreted the high turnout as an indicator of their anticipated victories. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hailed it as a confirmation of the Mahagathbandhan alliance’s success, while BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary projected a win in about 100 seats contested in this phase. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor viewed the turnout as a strong desire for change, predicting the emergence of a new government after the November 14 vote count.​