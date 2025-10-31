Live Bihar Elections 2025: NDA to release manifesto in Patna today; focus likely on healthcare, agriculture Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: The manifesto of the NDA will be released at 9.30 am in Patna at a press conference, which will be attended by all top leaders of the ruling alliance.

Patna:

Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the crucial assembly elections in Bihar, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - will release its manifesto. It will be released at 9.30 am in Patna at a press conference, which will be attended by all top leaders of the ruling alliance.

It is expected that the manifesto will focus on sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and would also aim to empower the women. Notably, the Mahagathbandhan, which has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties, has already released its manifesto for the Bihar polls, promising financial assistance for jeevika didis and the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).