Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: The manifesto of the NDA will be released at 9.30 am in Patna at a press conference, which will be attended by all top leaders of the ruling alliance.

NDA leaders during a poll rally in Bihar.
NDA leaders during a poll rally in Bihar. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the crucial assembly elections in Bihar, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - will release its manifesto. It will be released at 9.30 am in Patna at a press conference, which will be attended by all top leaders of the ruling alliance.

It is expected that the manifesto will focus on sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and would also aim to empower the women. Notably, the Mahagathbandhan, which has Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties, has already released its manifesto for the Bihar polls, promising financial assistance for jeevika didis and the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

 

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA to release joint manifesto today in Patna | What to expect?

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will release a joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Friday (October 31). All senior leaders of the alliance are expected to be present at the event which is scheduled to take place at 9:30 am in Patna. Click here to read more.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What to expect from the NDA manifesto?

    It is expected that the NDA manifesto will largely focus on women and sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. It may also focus on creating more employment opportunities for the youth.

  • 8:46 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who will attend NDA's manifesto release?

    The top leaders of the alliance, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan and Dilip Jaiswal, JDU working president Sanjay Jha, Unions Minister Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi will attend the press conference in Patna.

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA manifesto to be released in Patna

    The manifesto of the NDA will be released at a press conference in Patna at 9.30 am.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Oct 31, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA to release its manifesto today

    The NDA - which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - will release its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday.

Top News

