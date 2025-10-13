Advertisement
  Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: Mahagathbandhan likely to announce seat-sharing pact today

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: It is expected that the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance may announce the seat-sharing pact on Monday following days of deliberations.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (left), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (right)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (left), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (right) Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Following days of deliberation, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised the seat-sharing pact, with the ruling alliance announcing that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would contest on 101 seats each. As per the formula that has been derived, smaller allies such as Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) would contest on six seats each. Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - which contested the 2020 Bihar elections separately - seems to be biggest gainer after the alliance allocated it 29 seats. 

While the NDA has finalised the seat-sharing pact, the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance has not been able to arrive on a consensus over it yet, with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) showing its reluctance in giving more seats to its smaller allies like Congress and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). However, it is expected that the alliance may declare its seat-sharing pact on Sunday. 

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mahagathbandhan expected to announce seat-sharing formula today

    The Mahagathbandhan may announce its seat-sharing formula on Monday, a day after RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav held a meeting with the senior Congress leadership in Delhi.

     

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Chirag Paswan gets 29 seats

    Union Minister Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas), on the other hand, has been given 29 seats. Paswan had earlier demanded 40 to 50 seats for his party, citing LJP's performance in 2024 Lok Sabha where it won all five seats it conducted.

     

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Upendra Kushwaha gets six seats

    Like HAM (Secular), Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM has also been allocated six seats.

     

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    HAM (Secular) gets six seats

    Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (Secular), which was demanding 15 seats, has been allocated six seats by the alliance.

     

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Oct 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

