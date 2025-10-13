Live Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: Mahagathbandhan likely to announce seat-sharing pact today Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: It is expected that the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance may announce the seat-sharing pact on Monday following days of deliberations.

Patna:

Following days of deliberation, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised the seat-sharing pact, with the ruling alliance announcing that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would contest on 101 seats each. As per the formula that has been derived, smaller allies such as Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) would contest on six seats each. Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) - which contested the 2020 Bihar elections separately - seems to be biggest gainer after the alliance allocated it 29 seats.

While the NDA has finalised the seat-sharing pact, the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance has not been able to arrive on a consensus over it yet, with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) showing its reluctance in giving more seats to its smaller allies like Congress and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). However, it is expected that the alliance may declare its seat-sharing pact on Sunday.