  Bihar Elections 2025: NDA, Mahagathbandhan scramble to finalise seat-sharing; 1st phase nomination begins

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan have scrambled to finalise the seat-sharing pacts. Meanwhile, norminations for the first phase began on Friday.

PM Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Union Ministers Lalan Singh and Chirag Paswan.
PM Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and Union Ministers Lalan Singh and Chirag Paswan. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Patna:

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the poll schedule for the crucial Bihar assembly elections, political parties have scrambled to finalise their seat-sharing pact. However, neither the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), nor the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance have finalised it yet. In the NDA camp, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) reportedly wants to contest on 40-50 seats, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered it around 20-25 seats. Similarly, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) also wants to contest on at least 15 seats, but has been offered just seven constituencies. This has made it difficult for the ruling NDA to finalise the seat-sharing pact.

Similarly, in the opposition camp, the Mahagathbandhan is finding it difficult to finalise the seat-sharing because of demands from smaller alliance partners. The Congress reportedly has stayed firm on its demand to contest on 70 seats, but the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has reportedly offered it 52-55, citing its low strike rate during the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. On the other hand, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party and the Left parties have also demanded more seats, making it difficult for the grand alliance to seat the seat-sharing pact.

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:04 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Number Games: How BJP, JD-U and RJD performed in previous Assembly elections in Bihar

    As the two alliances prepare for the assembly polls and try too woo the voters, here a look at how they performed in the previous elections in the state.

     

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Lalu Yadav's key RJD meet today

    Today, RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav will hold a key meeting with party leaders amid the deadlock over seat-sharing with alliance partners. 

     

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Which districts will go to polls in 1st phase?

    In first phase, polling would be held in districts such as Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur.

     

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many constituencies vote in first phase?

    In the first phase, polling would be held on 121 assembly constituencies, as per the ECI.

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    When will be first phase held?

    According to the Election Commission of India, the first phase will be held on November 6.

     

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nomination for 1st phase begins

    Meanwhile, the process of filing nominations will begin today, as announced by the Election Commission of India earlier. 

     

  • 8:39 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    When will Mahagathbandhan announce seat-sharing formula?

    Like the NDA, the Mahagathbandhan - which includes RJD, Congress, VIP and Left parties - has also not announced the seat-sharing pact. It is expected that they will hold key meetings today to make a decision about the seat-sharing.

     

  • 8:38 AM (IST)Oct 10, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA scrambles to finalise seat-sharing

    The ruling NDA - which includes BJP, JD-U, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular) and RLM - is yet to decide the seat-sharing pact, and the alliance members are likely expected to hold key meetings today over the same.

