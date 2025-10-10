Live Bihar Elections 2025: NDA, Mahagathbandhan scramble to finalise seat-sharing; 1st phase nomination begins Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan have scrambled to finalise the seat-sharing pacts. Meanwhile, norminations for the first phase began on Friday.

Patna:

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the poll schedule for the crucial Bihar assembly elections, political parties have scrambled to finalise their seat-sharing pact. However, neither the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), nor the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance have finalised it yet. In the NDA camp, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) reportedly wants to contest on 40-50 seats, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered it around 20-25 seats. Similarly, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) also wants to contest on at least 15 seats, but has been offered just seven constituencies. This has made it difficult for the ruling NDA to finalise the seat-sharing pact.

Similarly, in the opposition camp, the Mahagathbandhan is finding it difficult to finalise the seat-sharing because of demands from smaller alliance partners. The Congress reportedly has stayed firm on its demand to contest on 70 seats, but the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has reportedly offered it 52-55, citing its low strike rate during the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. On the other hand, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party and the Left parties have also demanded more seats, making it difficult for the grand alliance to seat the seat-sharing pact.