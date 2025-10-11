Advertisement
  Bihar Elections 2025: NDA seat-sharing finalised, announcement likely today

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. However, formal declaration is expected on Saturday. Negotiations continue between Nitish Kumar's JDU, BJP and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas).

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed the schedule for the much-awaited Bihar Assembly elections, set to take place in two phases: November 6 and November 11, with the vote count on November 14, political parties gear up. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. An agreement has been reached on 240 out of Bihar's 243 seats, while negotiations continue between Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) over the remaining three constituencies. However, the party has not officially made any announcement yet, but sources say the formal declaration is expected on Saturday.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on Bihar assembly elections 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  • 9:51 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account suspended

    In a move that could trigger a political storm in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's official Facebook account was allegedly suspended on Friday evening. The 52-year-old's Facebook account, which had around eight million followers, was suspended around 6 pm on Friday 'without a warning', the party alleged. It is not known why the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's Facebook account was suspended and the social media giant has not issued a statement yet. Read the full story here

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NDA seat-sharing finalised for Bihar; seat allocation is as follows

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: Janata Dal United (JDU): 101 seats

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 100 seats

    Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 26 seats

    Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM): 7 seats

    Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM): 6 seats

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    LJP MP Shabmbhavi Choudhary on seat sharing for Bihar polls

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: On seat sharing for Bihar Assembly elections, LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary says, "Our national president has said that they are continuously discussing and all our MPs and office-bearers have authorised our national president and whatever decision they take will be final. Since there are elections, such meetings keep happening during the elections... We have a week's time for the nominations. Our effort is to ensure that everything happens in a well-coordinated manner."

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand resigns from Assembly

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: Anand Mohan's son and Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand also resigned from the Assembly. RJD MLA Chetan Anand had supported the NDA during the floor test.

     

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bihar assembly elections 2025 dates

    Bihar election LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India has announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11. Counting of votes will be held on November 14, with the elections covering 243 seats across the state. 

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Negotiations continue between LJP and BJP over remaining seats

    Bihar assembly elections LIVE updates: There is still a lack of agreement on the seat-sharing for some constituencies. Chirag Paswan’s LJP has asked for 40-50 seats, but the BJP has reportedly offered only 20-25. Similarly, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) has sought a larger share of seats, while the BJP has proposed just seven seats, leading to ongoing tensions within the NDA alliance.

     

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Oct 11, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NDA seat-sharing pact finalised, JDU, BJP and LJP close to agreement

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: In the latest development, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Janata Dal United (JDU) will contest 101 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take 100 seats, and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will be allotted 26 seats, said sources. However, final agreements on the remaining seats are still pending.

     

Top News

