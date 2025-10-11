Live Bihar Elections 2025: NDA seat-sharing finalised, announcement likely today Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. However, formal declaration is expected on Saturday. Negotiations continue between Nitish Kumar's JDU, BJP and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas).

Patna:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed the schedule for the much-awaited Bihar Assembly elections, set to take place in two phases: November 6 and November 11, with the vote count on November 14, political parties gear up. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. An agreement has been reached on 240 out of Bihar's 243 seats, while negotiations continue between Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) over the remaining three constituencies. However, the party has not officially made any announcement yet, but sources say the formal declaration is expected on Saturday.

