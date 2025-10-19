Live Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi to lead NDA's campaign; Mahagathbandhan in fix after JMM's entry Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: While the NDA has geared up its preparations, the Mahagathbandhan hasn't finalised its seat-sharing pact, although its members such as the Congress, the VIP and the Left parties have declared their candidates.

Patna:

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), has intensified its preparations for the two-phase Bihar assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the NDA campaign and hold 12 rallies across the state from October 24. Apart from the prime minister, top leaders of the ruling alliance, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will also hold multiple rallies in the poll-bound state.

While the NDA has geared up its preparations, the Mahagathbandhan hasn't finalised its seat-sharing pact, although its members such as the Congress, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties have declared their candidates. The grand alliance is also in a fix with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha decided to contest the elections solo. The party has also fielded its candidates on six seat.