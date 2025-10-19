Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi to lead NDA's campaign; Mahagathbandhan in fix after JMM's entry

  Live Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi to lead NDA's campaign; Mahagathbandhan in fix after JMM's entry

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: While the NDA has geared up its preparations, the Mahagathbandhan hasn't finalised its seat-sharing pact, although its members such as the Congress, the VIP and the Left parties have declared their candidates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Purnea.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Purnea. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), has intensified its preparations for the two-phase Bihar assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the NDA campaign and hold 12 rallies across the state from October 24. Apart from the prime minister, top leaders of the ruling alliance, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will also hold multiple rallies in the poll-bound state. 

While the NDA has geared up its preparations, the Mahagathbandhan hasn't finalised its seat-sharing pact, although its members such as the Congress, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties have declared their candidates. The grand alliance is also in a fix with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha decided to contest the elections solo. The party has also fielded its candidates on six seat. 

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:20 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Who are the candidates fielded by AIMIM?

    Some of the candidates fielded by AIMIM are Mohammed Kaif for Siwan, Anas Salam for Gopalganj AC, Advocate Shams Aagaz for Kishanganj, Rashid Khalil Ansari for Madhubani, Mohammad Manzoor Alam for Araria.

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AIMIM releases list of 25 candidates

    The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released a list of 25 candidates for the Bihar elections. "The names of AIMIM candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections are something like this. Inshallah, we hope to become the voice of the most oppressed people in Bihar. This list has been prepared by the AIMIM Bihar unit, and in this regard, consultation has also been done with the party's national leadership," the party posted on X. 

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mukesh Sahani has lost people's trust: Bihar BJP chief

    Bihar BJP state President Dilip Jaiswal says, "Mukesh Sahani has lost the trust of the Nishad and Sahani communities. He believes he can run his politics based on the Nishad and Sahani community's vote bank. But when he received five seats in the Lok Sabha seat-sharing arrangement, how many Sahani candidates did he field in those five seats?... The Sahani community in Bihar is outraged that Mukesh Sahani merely exploits them."

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rebellion in RJD?

    RJD leader Ritu Jaiswal is upset over not getting ticket from the Parihar seat and has decided to contest independently. 

  • 10:15 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Hope unity will prevail: CPI(ML) on Mahagathbandhan

    CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya says, "It's a bigger coalition this time. The VIP party wanted to accommodate this new party.  And that meant that everybody had to sacrifice a few seats. So the whole thing got a bit delayed. Because of this delay, there is no absolute unity in every constituency. But we had made it a point that there would be no friendly fight. There should be absolute unity. On our part, we have maintained that... By the time the withdrawals are done, I hope complete unity will prevail."

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    All of our comrades are battle-ready: CPI(ML) leader

    CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya says, "These elections in Bihar are for change. Five years ago, Bihar was the first state to go to polls in the corona period. At that time, nobody expected any opposition in Bihar because in 2019, the NDA had soared in the polls, 39-1. But in that kind of situation, Bihar gave a verdict which was an eye-opener, where we narrowly missed coming to power.  The total difference was probably only around 12,000 votes between the two coalitions. Five years down the line, this time we had a slightly bigger coalition. Bihar is ready for change... Our party had 19 seats last time.  This time, we are hoping that CPI-ML may get to contest from at least 25 seats. But since it's a bigger coalition, we have to settle for 20. It's an unequal battle for us... All of our comrades are battle-ready."

     

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Will contest polls with all our strength: JMM leader

    On party's decision to go solo in Bihar polls, JMM leader Manoj Pandey says, "Discussions were ongoing in every regard, but when we did not receive a positive response and our requested number of seats was denied, what options does a political party have?... Therefore, we will contest the elections with strength; this decision has been finalised. Six seats have been announced, and the candidates will also be revealed today. If necessary, we may field candidates in a few additional seats."

     

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mahagathbandhan failed to distribute seats transparently: Bihar BJP chief

    Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal says, "There were some seats where even the LJP considered itself strong. The BJP also considered itself strong... We took two days to conduct a survey, aiming to better assess which candidate had the most potential in those seats... Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan failed to distribute seats transparently fully... Mukesh Sahani stated that the Mahagathbandhan requires treatment, and the best doctors are located in Delhi. Meaning, he also believes that the best doctors are in Delhi."

  • 10:05 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Sikkim CM arrives in Patna

    Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has arrived in Patna, Bihar.

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Apart from PM, who will lead NDA's campaign?

    Apart from PM Modi, top leaders of the ruling alliance, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, will also hold multiple rallies in Bihar.

  • 10:03 AM (IST)Oct 19, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to lead NDA campaign

    PM Modi will lead the NDA's campaign and hold 12 rallies in Bihar starting from October 24.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Bihar SIR PM Modi Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\