In Bihar, campaigning for the first phase of the Assembly elections enters its final stretch, with just one day left before the deadline ends this evening. Star campaigners and senior leaders from both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have gone all out, making a final push to win over voters in favour of their candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also held multiple public meetings and roadshows across the state as part of the campaigning. Today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the state. The interaction will be held under the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative. Notably, the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6, and today is the last day of campaigning.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: The first phase of voting will take place on November 6. Therefore, today (November 4) is the last day of campaigning for the first phase. In this final stretch, leaders from various political parties will participate in intensive campaigning throughout the day.
9:00 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
Bihar has moved ahead on the path of development: Chhattisgarh Deputy CM
During the Bihar election campaign, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said that the NDA is campaigning to further accelerate Bihar's progress. He said Bihar has already advanced on the path of development and the alliance is seeking people's blessings to carry this forward. According to him, the people of Bihar have made up their minds and will vote in large numbers to form an NDA government with a strong majority.
8:58 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
Owaisi alleges Nitish Kumar has looted Bihar through corruption for 20 years
Addressing an election rally, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that for the last 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have pushed Bihar into a severe state of neglect. He alleged that people are being exploited even for pensions and that corruption has been rampant in the state for two decades. Yet, according to him, neither Nitish Kumar nor PM Modi has taken any genuine step to end corruption. Owaisi questioned whether the money being deposited into women's bank accounts belongs to Modi and Nitish personally or to the public. He added that the money belongs to the people of Bihar and that Nitish Kumar has looted it through corruption for 20 years. "Instead of depositing 8,000 to 10,000 rupees, the government should have deposited at least 25,000 to 50,000 rupees into every woman’s account," Owaisi added.
8:55 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
Bihar's women and people are alert says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the people of Bihar and especially the women of Bihar are alert and aware. She added that everyone knows that development in Bihar is only possible under the NDA government. She alleged that those represented by the hand symbol and those represented by the lantern symbol have always looted Bihar. "They have only left the public in misery. People of Bihar will not fall for their words anymore," Gupta added.
8:52 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address three rallies in Bihar today. He will campaign in Aurangabad, Kutumba and Wazirganj. On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will also go all out on the campaign trail. As per details, he is set to address 17 rallies today.
8:47 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
Ahead of the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, senior BJP leaders will be out in full force on the campaign trail today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address three rallies, party president JP Nadda will hold two and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is lined up for four rallies. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also campaign at four different locations today.
8:18 AM (IST)Nov 04, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Bihar as campaigning for the first phase of assembly elections enters its final stretch. The interaction will be held under the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' initiative. "Women's power in Bihar is working with extraordinary energy and commitment to ensure the victory of the BJP-NDA in the assembly elections," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X. He said the participation of women in the election campaign is further strengthening democracy in Bihar. "I will interact with my mothers and sisters at 3.30 pm on November 4 under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot - Mahila Samvad' initiative," the prime minister said.
