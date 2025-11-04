Addressing an election rally, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that for the last 20 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have pushed Bihar into a severe state of neglect. He alleged that people are being exploited even for pensions and that corruption has been rampant in the state for two decades. Yet, according to him, neither Nitish Kumar nor PM Modi has taken any genuine step to end corruption. Owaisi questioned whether the money being deposited into women's bank accounts belongs to Modi and Nitish personally or to the public. He added that the money belongs to the people of Bihar and that Nitish Kumar has looted it through corruption for 20 years. "Instead of depositing 8,000 to 10,000 rupees, the government should have deposited at least 25,000 to 50,000 rupees into every woman’s account," Owaisi added.