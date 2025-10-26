Live Bihar Elections 2025: NDA, Mahagthbandhan intensify their preparations; Mukesh Sahani to hold rally today Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Both the alliances have accused the other side of misleading people in the state. The NDA has warned the people that 'jungle raj' will return to Bihar if the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, comes back to power in the state.

Patna:

The political battlefield in Bihar, where assembly elections will be held next month, have heated up, with both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan launching scathing attacks on each other. Both the alliances have accused the other side of misleading people in the state. The NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has warned the people that 'jungle raj' will return to Bihar if the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), comes to power. On the other hand, the grand alliance has claimed that Kumar has failed to develop Bihar despite being in power for over two decades.