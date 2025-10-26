Advertisement
  Bihar Elections 2025: NDA, Mahagthbandhan intensify their preparations; Mukesh Sahani to hold rally today

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The political battlefield in Bihar, where assembly elections will be held next month, have heated up, with both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan launching scathing attacks on each other. Both the alliances have accused the other side of misleading people in the state. The NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has warned the people that 'jungle raj' will return to Bihar if the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), comes to power. On the other hand, the grand alliance has claimed that Kumar has failed to develop Bihar despite being in power for over two decades.

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nitish Kumar failed to develop Bihar: INDIA bloc

    The grand alliance, meanwhile, has claimed that incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed to develop Bihar despite being in power for over two decades.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA warns of 'jungle raj'

    The NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has warned the people that 'jungle raj' will return to Bihar if the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, comes back to power in the state.

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mukesh Sahani to hold rally today

    Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, who is Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM candidate, will hold his first massive in Bihar on Sunday.

     

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Political battlefield heats up in Bihar

    The political battlefield has heated up in Bihar, as the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have accused each other of misleading the people in the state.

