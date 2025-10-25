Live Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah to address back-to-back rallies today Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address back-to-back rallies in Khagaria, Munger, and Nalanda districts on Saturday.

Patna:

As the polling day for the crucial Bihar assembly elections nears, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has scrambled its top leaders and has launched an intense campaign push in order to woo the voters. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three consecutive rallies in Khagaria, Munger, and Nalanda districts, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed poll rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai. Additionally, other top leaders of the NDA - which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - will also hold several rallies in the poll-bound state.

Similarly, the Mahagathbandhan has intensified its preparations for the Bihar polls. The alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties, has declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate and Mukesh Sahani as its deputy CM face for elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.