  Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah to address back-to-back rallies today

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address back-to-back rallies in Khagaria, Munger, and Nalanda districts on Saturday.

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Patna:

As the polling day for the crucial Bihar assembly elections nears, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has scrambled its top leaders and has launched an intense campaign push in order to woo the voters. On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three consecutive rallies in Khagaria, Munger, and Nalanda districts, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed poll rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai. Additionally, other top leaders of the NDA - which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) - will also hold several rallies in the poll-bound state.

Similarly, the Mahagathbandhan has intensified its preparations for the Bihar polls. The alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties, has declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate and Mukesh Sahani as its deputy CM face for elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.  

 

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nityanand Rai questions Tejashwi Yadav

    Union Minister Nityanand Rai has questioned RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his poll promise to provide government jobs within 20 months and said the grand alliance will never talk about development. 

    He said: "What can they do in 20 months? They won't talk about development; they will orchestrate robberies, grab the lands of the poor or set up a kidnapping industry. The work that has been done in the last 20 years under the NDA government and the leadership of Nitish Kumar is not even in their (Tejashwi Yadav's) thinking. Uplifting women, the poor, farmers, and youth is not even in their intentions."

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Bihar Ka Nayak' poster put up outside RJD office!

    A poster depicting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with the words "Bihar Ka Nayak" put up outside the party office in Patna.

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi to visit Bihar on Oct 30 again

    PM Modi will visit Bihar again on October 30, said BJP's state president Dilip Jaiswal, adding that he will be in Motipur and Muzaffarpur. 

    He said: "The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar again on October 30, right after Chhath Puja. His first program will be in Motipur, Muzaffarpur... After Muzaffarpur, he will have a program in Chhapra, and after these two events, his programs will continue in November. For now, the Prime Minister is coming to Bihar on October 30 for events in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra."  

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    People of Bihar want development: Union Minister CR Patil

    Union Minister CR Patil on Saturday said that the people of Bihar want development and a corruption-free government. "All the voters of Bihar want the development of Bihar... The way they have seen the corruption-free government in Bihar under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar, they want to see the same government... People of Bihar have not forgotten the 'Jungle Raj'," he said.

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    'Rangbaz, Jungle Raj and Dakaitee': Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks RJD in Bihar rally, praises Nitish Kumar

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, addressed a massive public gathering in Barhima, under the Baikunthpur Assembly constituency of Bihar, to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mithilesh Tiwari. Beginning his speech by saluting the "sacred land of Bihar", Chouhan described it as the land of "knowledge, philosophy, compassion, love, and harmony." Click here to read more.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    PM Modi extends greetings on Chhath

    With the beginning of the Chhath, PM Modi has extended his greetings to the countrymen, particularly the people of Bihar. "Chhath is commencing auspiciously from today. My heartfelt best wishes to the devotees across the country, including Bihar," he posted on X.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Everyone is united, says SP leader

    Samajwadi Party leader ST Hassan has said that everyone is united in the INDIA bloc. His remark comes a day after his party released a list of star campaigners to campaign for the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar elections.

    He said: "Everyone is united in the party, no one has any complaints against anyone. All the big leaders of the entire party are talking about taking the party forward and forming the next government."

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    SP releases list of star campaigners for Bihar polls, includes Azam Khan and Dimple Yadav

    Ahead of the Bihar elections, Samajwadi Party on Friday released the list of star campaigners to campaign for INDI alliance candidates. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan, MPs Rajeev Rai, Ikra Hasan, Priya Saroj among 20 others have been named on the list. Click here to read more.

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Chhath Puja begins

    Meanwhile, Chhath Puja celebrations began in poll-bound Bihar on Saturday. Scores of devotees were seen on Saturday morning performing the rituals of 'Nahay Khay'.

  • 8:38 AM (IST)Oct 25, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Amit Shah to address back-to-back rallies today

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three consecutive rallies in Khagaria, Munger, and Nalanda districts on Saturday.

