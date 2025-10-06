Advertisement
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: List of all constituencies going to polls on November 6

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 seats, will take place on November 6, 2025.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Image Source : FILE
Patna:

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 seats, will take place on November 6, 2025, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on November 14. The current term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. CEC also mentioned that approximately 7.43 crore voters will be eligible to vote, including over 14 lakh first-time voters. More than 90,000 voting centers will be set up across the state. Kumar emphasized that this year’s Bihar elections are expected to be among the most transparent, secure, and efficient elections in Indian history. Last week, an Election Commission team, led by Kumar, visited Bihar to assess election preparations. He addressed the media on Sunday, revealing new details and processes that will be implemented for these crucial state elections.

Here's the list of all constituencies going to polls in first phase:

  1. Alamnagar 
  2. Bihariganj 
  3. Singheshwar (SC) 
  4. Madhepura 
  5. Sonbarsha (SC) 
  6. Saharsa 
  7. Simri Bakhtiarpur
  8. Mahishi 
  9. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) 
  10. Gaura Bauram 
  11. Benipur
  12. Alinagar 
  13. Darbhanga Rural 
  14. Darbhanga 
  15. Hayaghat 
  16. Bahadurpur 
  17. Keoti 
  18. Jale 
  19. Gaighat 
  20. Aurai 
  21. Minapur 
  22. Bochahan (SC)
  23. Sakra (SC) 
  24. Kurhani 
  25. Muzaffarpur 
  26. Kanti 
  27. Baruraj
  28. Paroo 
  29. Sahebganj 
  30. Baikunthpur 
  31. Barauli 
  32. Gopalganj 
  33. Kuchaikote
  34. Bhore (SC) 
  35. Hathua 
  36. Siwan 
  37. Ziradei 
  38. Darauli (SC) 
  39. Raghunathpur 
  40. Daraunda
  41. Barharia 
  42. Goriakothi 
  43. Maharajganj 
  44. Ekma 
  45. Manjhi 
  46. Baniapur 
  47. Taraiya 
  48. Marhaura 
  49. Chapra
  50. Garkha (SC)
  51. Amnour 
  52. Parsa 
  53. Sonepur 
  54. Hajipur 
  55. Lalganj 
  56. Vaishali 
  57. Mahua 
  58. Raja Pakar (SC)
  59. Raghopur 
  60. Mahnar 
  61. Patepur (SC) 
  62. Kalyanpur (SC) 
  63. Warisnagar 
  64. Samastipur 
  65. Ujiarpur 
  66. Morwa 
  67. Sarairanjan 
  68. Mohiuddinnagar 
  69. Bibhutipur 
  70. Rosera (SC)
  71. Hasanpur 
  72. Cheria -Bariarpur 
  73. Bachhwara 
  74. Teghra 
  75. Matihani 
  76. Sahebpur Kamal 
  77. Begusarai 
  78. Bakhri (SC) 
  79. Alauli (SC) 
  80. Khagaria 
  81. Beldaur 
  82. Parbatta 
  83. Tarapur 
  84. Munger 
  85. Jamalpur 
  86. Suryagarha 
  87. Lakhisarai 
  88. Sheikhpura 
  89. Barbigha 
  90. Asthawan
  91. Biharsharif 
  92. Rajgir (SC) 
  93. Islampur 
  94. Hilsa 95
  95. Nalanda 
  96. Harnaut 
  97. Mokama 
  98. Barh 
  99. Bakhtiarpur 
  100. Digha 
  101. Bankipur 
  102. Kumhrar 
  103. Patna Sahib 
  104. Fatuha 
  105. Danapur
  106. Maner 
  107. Phulwari (SC)
  108. Masaurhi (SC) 
  109. Paliganj 
  110. Bikram 
  111. Sandesh 
  112. Barhara 
  113. Arrah 
  114. Agiaon (SC) 
  115. Tarari 
  116. Jagdishpur 
  117. Shahpur 
  118. Brahampur 
  119. Buxar 
  120. Dumraon 
  121. Rajpur (SC)

2020 Bihar elections polling and results

The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in three phases: the first phase on October 28, the second phase on November 3, and the third phase on November 7. The results were announced on November 10. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout in the 2020 elections was 57.05%. The turnout for each phase was 55.68% in the first, 55.70% in the second, and 59.94% in the third phase. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious, securing 125 seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats.

2015 Bihar election results

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD won 80 seats with an 18.8% vote share, while its ally, the Congress, secured 27 seats with a 6.8% vote share. The JD(U), which was also part of the Mahagathbandhan at the time, won 71 seats with 17.3% of the vote. The BJP, however, managed to win 53 seats with a vote share of 25%. Other smaller parties won 8 seats, capturing 22.5% of the vote. The Nitish Kumar-led RJD-Congress alliance, despite its success, was short-lived. In 2017, Nitish Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government with the BJP-led NDA. Sushil Kumar Modi was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

