Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: List of all constituencies going to polls on November 6 The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 seats, will take place on November 6, 2025.

Patna:

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 seats, will take place on November 6, 2025, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on November 14. The current term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. CEC also mentioned that approximately 7.43 crore voters will be eligible to vote, including over 14 lakh first-time voters. More than 90,000 voting centers will be set up across the state. Kumar emphasized that this year’s Bihar elections are expected to be among the most transparent, secure, and efficient elections in Indian history. Last week, an Election Commission team, led by Kumar, visited Bihar to assess election preparations. He addressed the media on Sunday, revealing new details and processes that will be implemented for these crucial state elections.

Here's the list of all constituencies going to polls in first phase:

Alamnagar Bihariganj Singheshwar (SC) Madhepura Sonbarsha (SC) Saharsa Simri Bakhtiarpur Mahishi Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) Gaura Bauram Benipur Alinagar Darbhanga Rural Darbhanga Hayaghat Bahadurpur Keoti Jale Gaighat Aurai Minapur Bochahan (SC) Sakra (SC) Kurhani Muzaffarpur Kanti Baruraj Paroo Sahebganj Baikunthpur Barauli Gopalganj Kuchaikote Bhore (SC) Hathua Siwan Ziradei Darauli (SC) Raghunathpur Daraunda Barharia Goriakothi Maharajganj Ekma Manjhi Baniapur Taraiya Marhaura Chapra Garkha (SC) Amnour Parsa Sonepur Hajipur Lalganj Vaishali Mahua Raja Pakar (SC) Raghopur Mahnar Patepur (SC) Kalyanpur (SC) Warisnagar Samastipur Ujiarpur Morwa Sarairanjan Mohiuddinnagar Bibhutipur Rosera (SC) Hasanpur Cheria -Bariarpur Bachhwara Teghra Matihani Sahebpur Kamal Begusarai Bakhri (SC) Alauli (SC) Khagaria Beldaur Parbatta Tarapur Munger Jamalpur Suryagarha Lakhisarai Sheikhpura Barbigha Asthawan Biharsharif Rajgir (SC) Islampur Hilsa 95 Nalanda Harnaut Mokama Barh Bakhtiarpur Digha Bankipur Kumhrar Patna Sahib Fatuha Danapur Maner Phulwari (SC) Masaurhi (SC) Paliganj Bikram Sandesh Barhara Arrah Agiaon (SC) Tarari Jagdishpur Shahpur Brahampur Buxar Dumraon Rajpur (SC)

2020 Bihar elections polling and results

The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in three phases: the first phase on October 28, the second phase on November 3, and the third phase on November 7. The results were announced on November 10. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout in the 2020 elections was 57.05%. The turnout for each phase was 55.68% in the first, 55.70% in the second, and 59.94% in the third phase. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious, securing 125 seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats.

2015 Bihar election results

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD won 80 seats with an 18.8% vote share, while its ally, the Congress, secured 27 seats with a 6.8% vote share. The JD(U), which was also part of the Mahagathbandhan at the time, won 71 seats with 17.3% of the vote. The BJP, however, managed to win 53 seats with a vote share of 25%. Other smaller parties won 8 seats, capturing 22.5% of the vote. The Nitish Kumar-led RJD-Congress alliance, despite its success, was short-lived. In 2017, Nitish Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government with the BJP-led NDA. Sushil Kumar Modi was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.