Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: List of all constituencies going to polls on November 6

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 seats, will take place on November 6, 2025, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday. The counting of votes will be held on November 14. The current term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22. CEC also mentioned that approximately 7.43 crore voters will be eligible to vote, including over 14 lakh first-time voters. More than 90,000 voting centers will be set up across the state. Kumar emphasized that this year’s Bihar elections are expected to be among the most transparent, secure, and efficient elections in Indian history. Last week, an Election Commission team, led by Kumar, visited Bihar to assess election preparations. He addressed the media on Sunday, revealing new details and processes that will be implemented for these crucial state elections.
Here's the list of all constituencies going to polls in first phase:
- Alamnagar
- Bihariganj
- Singheshwar (SC)
- Madhepura
- Sonbarsha (SC)
- Saharsa
- Simri Bakhtiarpur
- Mahishi
- Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
- Gaura Bauram
- Benipur
- Alinagar
- Darbhanga Rural
- Darbhanga
- Hayaghat
- Bahadurpur
- Keoti
- Jale
- Gaighat
- Aurai
- Minapur
- Bochahan (SC)
- Sakra (SC)
- Kurhani
- Muzaffarpur
- Kanti
- Baruraj
- Paroo
- Sahebganj
- Baikunthpur
- Barauli
- Gopalganj
- Kuchaikote
- Bhore (SC)
- Hathua
- Siwan
- Ziradei
- Darauli (SC)
- Raghunathpur
- Daraunda
- Barharia
- Goriakothi
- Maharajganj
- Ekma
- Manjhi
- Baniapur
- Taraiya
- Marhaura
- Chapra
- Garkha (SC)
- Amnour
- Parsa
- Sonepur
- Hajipur
- Lalganj
- Vaishali
- Mahua
- Raja Pakar (SC)
- Raghopur
- Mahnar
- Patepur (SC)
- Kalyanpur (SC)
- Warisnagar
- Samastipur
- Ujiarpur
- Morwa
- Sarairanjan
- Mohiuddinnagar
- Bibhutipur
- Rosera (SC)
- Hasanpur
- Cheria -Bariarpur
- Bachhwara
- Teghra
- Matihani
- Sahebpur Kamal
- Begusarai
- Bakhri (SC)
- Alauli (SC)
- Khagaria
- Beldaur
- Parbatta
- Tarapur
- Munger
- Jamalpur
- Suryagarha
- Lakhisarai
- Sheikhpura
- Barbigha
- Asthawan
- Biharsharif
- Rajgir (SC)
- Islampur
- Hilsa 95
- Nalanda
- Harnaut
- Mokama
- Barh
- Bakhtiarpur
- Digha
- Bankipur
- Kumhrar
- Patna Sahib
- Fatuha
- Danapur
- Maner
- Phulwari (SC)
- Masaurhi (SC)
- Paliganj
- Bikram
- Sandesh
- Barhara
- Arrah
- Agiaon (SC)
- Tarari
- Jagdishpur
- Shahpur
- Brahampur
- Buxar
- Dumraon
- Rajpur (SC)
2020 Bihar elections polling and results
The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in three phases: the first phase on October 28, the second phase on November 3, and the third phase on November 7. The results were announced on November 10. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout in the 2020 elections was 57.05%. The turnout for each phase was 55.68% in the first, 55.70% in the second, and 59.94% in the third phase. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious, securing 125 seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats.
2015 Bihar election results
In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD won 80 seats with an 18.8% vote share, while its ally, the Congress, secured 27 seats with a 6.8% vote share. The JD(U), which was also part of the Mahagathbandhan at the time, won 71 seats with 17.3% of the vote. The BJP, however, managed to win 53 seats with a vote share of 25%. Other smaller parties won 8 seats, capturing 22.5% of the vote. The Nitish Kumar-led RJD-Congress alliance, despite its success, was short-lived. In 2017, Nitish Kumar left the Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government with the BJP-led NDA. Sushil Kumar Modi was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.