Bihar elections 2025: Jan Suraaj releases second list of 65 candidates, Prashant Kishor's name missing again

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party on Monday (October 13) released its second list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, Kishor's name, who is expected to contest the polls from the Raghopur seat against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, was missing from the list.

The party has fielded Kamlesh Paswan from Harnaut, a seat long considered CM Nitish Kumar's stronghold, though he hasn't contested an assembly election there in three decades.

The new list includes candidates for 20 reserved constituencies (19 for Scheduled Castes and 1 for Scheduled Tribes) and 46 unreserved seats. The party announced that the list features 14 candidates from the Most Backward Class (10 Hindu and 4 Muslim), 10 from Other Backward Classes, 11 from reserved categories, and 14 from minority communities. To ensure broader participation, one SC/ST candidate has also been fielded from the Harnaut Bardhaman Assembly seat—a general category constituency.

Here's the complete list of 65 candidates

Addressing a press conference, Kishor said that with this, the party has named candidates for a total of 116 seats. "In the first list, we had announced candidates for 51 seats, and in the second list, we named nominees for 65 seats. Candidates for the remaining seats will be announced later," he said.

Kishor said among the candidates announced so far, 31 belonged to the extremely weaker sections, 21 to Other Backwards Classes, and 21 are Muslims.

On October 9, Prashant Kishor's party released the first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The list features several notable names, including Lata Singh, daughter of former Union Minister RCP Singh, who has been fielded from Asthawa, and Jagriti Thakur, granddaughter of legendary socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, who will contest from Morwa in Samastipur. Popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey has also received a ticket to contest from Kargahar. The party has also fielded famous Mathematician KC Sinha from the Kumhrar seat in Patna.

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

Election for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases-- November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. The state's political landscape remains fluid, as shifting alliances and internal frictions continue to shape both major coalitions.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats- comprising BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustan Awami Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats- RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

This year’s Bihar polls are expected to witness a triangular contest among the NDA, the INDIA bloc, and Prashant Kishor’s newly emerging Jan Suraaj Party. Political observers believe Jan Suraaj could become a key factor in determining the outcome, particularly in constituencies where traditional alliances are facing voter fatigue.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74, both maintaining strong voter bases. The entry of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj adds a fresh dimension to Bihar’s political field, fueling anticipation of a tightly fought race where smaller parties and new players could significantly influence government formation.

