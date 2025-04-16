Election Commission gears up for Bihar elections, set to train over 200 Booth Level Agents from state The BLAs will be participating in a national-level training programme that will be held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. The Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November.

In view of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its efforts to ensure smooth and efficient poll conduct. As part of its ongoing initiatives, the ECI is set to conduct training for more than 200 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from across the state.

These BLAs will be participating in a national-level training programme that will be held at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported citing sources. The training aims to enhance their understanding of electoral processes and equip them with best practices to effectively carry out their responsibilities at the grassroots level.

Who is the new chief election commissioner?

Earlier in February this year, Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the chief election commissioner of India. Kumar is the first CEC to be appointed under a new law on the appointment of the members of the Election Commission (EC), the law ministry said. His term will run till January 26, 2029, days before the EC is expected to announce the schedule of the next Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, Vivek Joshi, a 1989-batch Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was appointed as an election commissioner.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

It is to be noted here that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, In August 2022 Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, In January 2024 Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with BJP-led NDA.

