Bihar Elections 2025: Denied ticket from Mahua, JDU leader breaks down, resigns from party | VIDEO

Patna:

In a dramatic turn ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, Janata Dal (United) state general secretary Dr Asma Parveen broke down in tears after being denied a party ticket from the Mahua constituency. Following the emotional moment, she announced her resignation from both her post and the party membership. Dr Parveen, who contested the 2020 assembly elections from Mahua on a JDU ticket, had lost to RJD's Mukesh Roshan by around 13,000 votes. Despite the loss, she remained active in local politics and was considered a strong contender for the 2025 polls. However, due to seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA alliance, the Mahua seat went to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), dashing her hopes of contesting again on a JDU ticket.

Plans to contest as independent candidate

Upset with the party's decision, Dr Asma Parveen has now announced that she will contest as an independent candidate from Mahua. She has already left for the nomination filing process reportedly accompanied by supporters and well-wishers. Eyewitnesses said she broke down while addressing locals and made an emotional appeal, expressing her disappointment with the party leadership.

Past political context: Mahua's tough battle

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag Paswan's LJP had fielded Sanjay Singh against JDU's Asma Parveen in Mahua, which resulted in a significant split in votes. Singh reportedly garnered around 30,000 votes, which led to Parveen's defeat at the hands of the RJD candidate. Notably, in the upcoming 2025 elections, LJP (Ram Vilas) has again nominated Sanjay Singh from Mahua under the NDA alliance. This move has reportedly triggered strong resentment among JDU workers in the region.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14. The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

