Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress announces second list of candidates, fields fresh faces

Patna:

The Congress party on Saturday (October 18) released its second list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, unveiling names for key constituencies including Narkatiaganj, Purnia, Kishanganj, Kasba, and Gaya Town. The party continues to push for fresh local representation while maintaining its focus on regional and community outreach.

Key candidates announced

According to the latest list, Shaswat Pandey will contest from Narkatiaganj, Jitender Yadav from Purnia, Mohammad Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj, Mohammad Irfan Alam from Kasba, and Mohan Shrivastava from Gaya Town. These selections reflect the party’s attempt to balance youth engagement with experienced leadership in strategically significant constituencies.

First list featured 48 names

Earlier this week, Congress had released its first list comprising 48 candidates, which included several prominent leaders. State Congress president Rajesh Ram was fielded from the Kutumba constituency, while CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan was nominated from Kadwa. The party also placed Bihar Youth Congress chief Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwada, Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, and Amit Giri from Nautan.

Strategy ahead of nomination deadline

The release of candidate lists comes even as seat-sharing talks with Mahagathbandhan allies, primarily the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties, are still underway. The Congress, however, appears determined to proceed with its internal preparations without delay. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of polling is October 17, followed by October 20 for the second phase.

Strengthening regional presence

Party insiders suggest that the second list demonstrates an effort to strengthen the Congress’s organisational presence across northern and central Bihar. By fielding a mix of young aspirants and seasoned names, the Congress aims to reconnect with traditional vote bases and position itself as a credible contender in crucial constituencies ahead of the polls.