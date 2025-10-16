Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Complete list of JDU candidates and their constituencies With today's second list, Nitish Kumar's party has now finalised candidates for all seats allocated to it under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement.

Patna:

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) on Thursday announced its second and final list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Among the prominent candidates is Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who will contest from Supaul. The list includes four Muslim candidates: Saba Zafar from Amour, Manzar Alam from Jokihat, Shagufta Azim from Araria, and Mohd Zama Khan from Chainpur.

This announcement follows the release of JDU’s first list of 57 candidates on Wednesday. With today's second list, Nitish Kumar's party has now finalised candidates for all seats allocated to it under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement.

NDA fields 31 women candidates so far

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced candidates for 226 of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar so far, with 31 women making it to the list.

The Janata Dal (United) has fielded 13 women among its 101 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has also declared nominees for all 101 seats allocated to it, has also included 13 women in its lineup.

Among the NDA allies:

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, has announced 14 candidates out of its allotted 29 seats, including 2 women.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of Jitan Ram Manjhi has declared candidates for all 6 seats, with 2 women in the fray.\

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by Upendra Kushwaha, has named candidates for 4 of its 6 seats, including 1 woman.

Here's the complete list of JDU candidates for Bihar polls

S.No. Candidates Constituency 1. Mina Kumari Kamat Babubarhi 2. Sheela Kumari Mandal Phulparas 3. Dheerendra Pratap Singh Valmiki Nagar 4. Samraddh Verma Sikta 5. Leshi Singh Dhamdaha 6. Manorama Devi Belaganj 7. Vibha Devi Yadav Nawada 8. Jayant Raj Kushwaha Amarpur 9. Dulal Chandra Goswami Kadwa 10. Vijay Singh Nishad Barari 11. Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal Gopalpur 12. Lalit Narayan Mandal Sultanganj 13. Chetan Anand Nabinagar 14. Vishal Shah Narkatia 15. Shalini Mishra Kesaria 16. Shweta Gupta Sheohar 17. Nagendra Raut Sursand 18. Pankaj Mishra Runnisaidpur 19. Sudhanshu Shekhar Harlakhi 20. Satish Shah Laukaha 21. Aniruddh Prasad Yadav Nirmali 22. Ram Vilas Kamat Pipra 23. Vijendra Prasad Yadav Supaul 24. Achmit Rishidev Raniganj 25. Manzar Aalam Jokihat 26. Gopal Aggarwal Thakurganj 27. Saba Zafar Amour 28. Kaladhar Mandal Rupauli 29. Shambhu Suman Manihari 30. Shubhanand Mukesh Kahalgaon 31. Manish Kumar Dhoraiya 32. Manoj Yadav Belhar 33. Jama Khan Chainpur 34. Bashistha Singh Kargahar 35. Mahabali Singh Karakat 36. Nagendra Chandravanshi Nokha 37. Pappu Kumar Verma Kurtha 38. Chandeshwar Chandravanshi Jehanabad 39. Rituraj Kumar Ghosi 40. Pramod Kumar Singh Rafiganj 41. Damodar Rawat Jhajha 42. Sumit Kumar Singh Chakai 43. Sonam Rani Sardar Triveniganj 44. Shagufta Azim Araria 45. Alamnagar Narendra Narayan Yadav 46. Bihariganj Niranjan Kumar Mehta 47. Singheshwar Ramesh Rishidev 48. Madhepura Kavita Saha 49. Sonbarsa Ratnesh Sada 50. Mahishi Gunjeshwar Sah 51. Kusheshwar Asthan Atirek Kumar 52. Benipur Vinay Kumar Chaudhary 53. Darbhanga Rural Ishwar Mandal 54. Bahadurpur Madan Sahni 55. Gaighat Komal Singh 56. Minapur Ajay Kushwaha 57. Sakra Aditya Kumar 58. Kanti Engineer Ajit Kumar 59. Kuchaikote Amarendra Kumar Pandey 60. Bhore Sunil Kumar 61. Hathua Ramsevak Singh 62. Barauli Manjeet Singh 63. Ziradei Bhishm Kushwaha 64. Raghunathpur Vikas Kumar Singh alias Jishu Singh 65. Barharia Indradev Patel 66. Maharajganj Hem Narayan Sah 67. Ekma Dhumal Singh 68. Manjhi Randhir Singh 69. Parsa Chhote Lal Rai 70. Vaishali Siddharth Patel 71. Raja Pakar Mahendra Ram 72. Mahnar Umesh Singh Kushwaha 73. Kalyanpur Maheshwar Hazari 74. Warisnagar Manjrik Mrunal 75. Samastipur Ashwamegh Devi 76. Morwa Vidyasagar Singh Nishad 77. Sarairanjan Vijay Kumar Chaudhary 78. Bibhutipur Ravina Kushwaha 79. Hasanpur Raj Kumar Rai 80. Cheria-Bariarpur Abhishek Kumar 81. Matihani Rajkumar Singh 82. Alauli Ramchandra Sada 83. Khagaria Bablu Mandal 84. Beldaur Panna Lal Patel 85. Jamalpur Nachiketa Mandal 86. Suryagarha Ramanand Mandal 87. Sheikhpura Randhir Kumar Soni 88. Barbigha Kumar Pushpanjay 89. Asthawan Jitendra Kumar 90. Rajgir Kaushal Kishor 91. Islampur Ruhel Ranjan 92. Hilsa Krishna Murari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya 93. Nalanda Shravan Kumar 94. Harnaut Harinarayan Singh 95. Mokama Anant Singh 96. Phulwari Shyam Rajak 97. Masaurhi Arun Manjhi 98. Sandesh Radha Charan Sah 99. Jagdishpur Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha 100. Dumraon Rahul Singh 101. Rajpur Santosh Kumar Nirala

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.