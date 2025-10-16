Advertisement
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Complete list of JDU candidates and their constituencies

With today's second list, Nitish Kumar's party has now finalised candidates for all seats allocated to it under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement.

Bihar CM and JDU chief Nitish Kumar Image Source : PTI file
Patna:

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) on Thursday announced its second and final list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Among the prominent candidates is Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who will contest from Supaul. The list includes four Muslim candidates: Saba Zafar from Amour, Manzar Alam from Jokihat, Shagufta Azim from Araria, and Mohd Zama Khan from Chainpur.

This announcement follows the release of JDU’s first list of 57 candidates on Wednesday. With today's second list, Nitish Kumar's party has now finalised candidates for all seats allocated to it under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement.

NDA fields 31 women candidates so far

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced candidates for 226 of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar so far, with 31 women making it to the list.

The Janata Dal (United) has fielded 13 women among its 101 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has also declared nominees for all 101 seats allocated to it, has also included 13 women in its lineup.

Among the NDA allies:

  • The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, has announced 14 candidates out of its allotted 29 seats, including 2 women.

  • The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of Jitan Ram Manjhi has declared candidates for all 6 seats, with 2 women in the fray.\

  • The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by Upendra Kushwaha, has named candidates for 4 of its 6 seats, including 1 woman.

Here's the complete list of JDU candidates for Bihar polls 

S.No. Candidates Constituency
1. Mina Kumari Kamat Babubarhi
2. Sheela Kumari Mandal Phulparas 
3.

 Dheerendra Pratap Singh

 Valmiki Nagar 
4. Samraddh Verma Sikta
5. Leshi Singh Dhamdaha   
6. Manorama Devi  Belaganj
7. Vibha Devi Yadav Nawada
8. Jayant Raj Kushwaha Amarpur
9. Dulal Chandra Goswami Kadwa
10. Vijay Singh Nishad Barari
11. Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal Gopalpur 
12. Lalit Narayan Mandal Sultanganj
13. Chetan Anand Nabinagar
14.  Vishal Shah Narkatia
15.  Shalini Mishra Kesaria 
16. Shweta Gupta Sheohar 
17.  Nagendra Raut Sursand 
18.  Pankaj Mishra Runnisaidpur 
19.  Sudhanshu Shekhar Harlakhi 
20.  Satish Shah Laukaha 
21. Aniruddh Prasad Yadav Nirmali
22. Ram Vilas Kamat Pipra  
23. Vijendra Prasad Yadav Supaul
24. Achmit Rishidev Raniganj  
25. Manzar Aalam Jokihat  
26. Gopal Aggarwal Thakurganj 
27. Saba Zafar Amour
28. Kaladhar Mandal Rupauli  
29. Shambhu Suman  Manihari 
30. Shubhanand Mukesh Kahalgaon 
31. Manish Kumar Dhoraiya 
32. Manoj Yadav Belhar 
33. Jama Khan Chainpur 
34. Bashistha Singh Kargahar 
35. Mahabali Singh Karakat 
36. Nagendra Chandravanshi Nokha
37. Pappu Kumar Verma Kurtha 
38. Chandeshwar Chandravanshi  Jehanabad 
39. Rituraj Kumar

Ghosi
40. Pramod Kumar Singh Rafiganj 
41. Damodar Rawat Jhajha 
42.  Sumit Kumar Singh Chakai 
43.  Sonam Rani Sardar Triveniganj
44.

Shagufta Azim 

 Araria
45. Alamnagar Narendra Narayan Yadav
46. Bihariganj Niranjan Kumar Mehta
47. Singheshwar Ramesh Rishidev
48. Madhepura Kavita Saha
49. Sonbarsa Ratnesh Sada
50. Mahishi Gunjeshwar Sah
51. Kusheshwar Asthan Atirek Kumar
52. Benipur Vinay Kumar Chaudhary
53. Darbhanga Rural Ishwar Mandal
54. Bahadurpur Madan Sahni
55. Gaighat Komal Singh
56. Minapur Ajay Kushwaha
57. Sakra Aditya Kumar
58. Kanti Engineer Ajit Kumar
59. Kuchaikote Amarendra Kumar Pandey
60. Bhore Sunil Kumar
61. Hathua Ramsevak Singh
62. Barauli Manjeet Singh
63. Ziradei Bhishm Kushwaha
64. Raghunathpur Vikas Kumar Singh alias Jishu Singh
65. Barharia Indradev Patel
66. Maharajganj Hem Narayan Sah
67. Ekma Dhumal Singh
68. Manjhi Randhir Singh
69. Parsa Chhote Lal Rai
70. Vaishali Siddharth Patel
71. Raja Pakar Mahendra Ram
72. Mahnar Umesh Singh Kushwaha
73. Kalyanpur Maheshwar Hazari
74. Warisnagar Manjrik Mrunal
75. Samastipur Ashwamegh Devi
76. Morwa Vidyasagar Singh Nishad
77. Sarairanjan Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
78. Bibhutipur Ravina Kushwaha
79. Hasanpur Raj Kumar Rai
80. Cheria-Bariarpur Abhishek Kumar
81. Matihani Rajkumar Singh
82. Alauli Ramchandra Sada
83. Khagaria Bablu Mandal
84. Beldaur Panna Lal Patel
85. Jamalpur Nachiketa Mandal
86. Suryagarha Ramanand Mandal
87. Sheikhpura Randhir Kumar Soni
88. Barbigha Kumar Pushpanjay
89. Asthawan Jitendra Kumar
90. Rajgir Kaushal Kishor
91. Islampur Ruhel Ranjan
92. Hilsa Krishna Murari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya
93. Nalanda Shravan Kumar
94. Harnaut Harinarayan Singh
95. Mokama  Anant Singh
96. Phulwari Shyam Rajak
97. Masaurhi Arun Manjhi
98. Sandesh Radha Charan Sah
99. Jagdishpur Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha
100. Dumraon Rahul Singh
101. Rajpur Santosh Kumar Nirala

Bihar Assembly Election 2025

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

\