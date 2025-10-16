Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Complete list of JDU candidates and their constituencies

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU) on Thursday announced its second and final list of 44 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Among the prominent candidates is Bijendra Prasad Yadav, who will contest from Supaul. The list includes four Muslim candidates: Saba Zafar from Amour, Manzar Alam from Jokihat, Shagufta Azim from Araria, and Mohd Zama Khan from Chainpur.
This announcement follows the release of JDU’s first list of 57 candidates on Wednesday. With today's second list, Nitish Kumar's party has now finalised candidates for all seats allocated to it under the NDA seat-sharing arrangement.
NDA fields 31 women candidates so far
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced candidates for 226 of the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar so far, with 31 women making it to the list.
The Janata Dal (United) has fielded 13 women among its 101 candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has also declared nominees for all 101 seats allocated to it, has also included 13 women in its lineup.
Among the NDA allies:
-
The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP-Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, has announced 14 candidates out of its allotted 29 seats, including 2 women.
-
The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of Jitan Ram Manjhi has declared candidates for all 6 seats, with 2 women in the fray.\
-
The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by Upendra Kushwaha, has named candidates for 4 of its 6 seats, including 1 woman.
Here's the complete list of JDU candidates for Bihar polls
|S.No.
|Candidates
|Constituency
|1.
|Mina Kumari Kamat
|Babubarhi
|2.
|Sheela Kumari Mandal
|Phulparas
|3.
|
Dheerendra Pratap Singh
|Valmiki Nagar
|4.
|Samraddh Verma
|Sikta
|5.
|Leshi Singh
|Dhamdaha
|6.
|Manorama Devi
|Belaganj
|7.
|Vibha Devi Yadav
|Nawada
|8.
|Jayant Raj Kushwaha
|Amarpur
|9.
|Dulal Chandra Goswami
|Kadwa
|10.
|Vijay Singh Nishad
|Barari
|11.
|Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal
|Gopalpur
|12.
|Lalit Narayan Mandal
|Sultanganj
|13.
|Chetan Anand
|Nabinagar
|14.
|Vishal Shah
|Narkatia
|15.
|Shalini Mishra
|Kesaria
|16.
|Shweta Gupta
|Sheohar
|17.
|Nagendra Raut
|Sursand
|18.
|Pankaj Mishra
|Runnisaidpur
|19.
|Sudhanshu Shekhar
|Harlakhi
|20.
|Satish Shah
|Laukaha
|21.
|Aniruddh Prasad Yadav
|Nirmali
|22.
|Ram Vilas Kamat
|Pipra
|23.
|Vijendra Prasad Yadav
|Supaul
|24.
|Achmit Rishidev
|Raniganj
|25.
|Manzar Aalam
|Jokihat
|26.
|Gopal Aggarwal
|Thakurganj
|27.
|Saba Zafar
|Amour
|28.
|Kaladhar Mandal
|Rupauli
|29.
|Shambhu Suman
|Manihari
|30.
|Shubhanand Mukesh
|Kahalgaon
|31.
|Manish Kumar
|Dhoraiya
|32.
|Manoj Yadav
|Belhar
|33.
|Jama Khan
|Chainpur
|34.
|Bashistha Singh
|Kargahar
|35.
|Mahabali Singh
|Karakat
|36.
|Nagendra Chandravanshi
|Nokha
|37.
|Pappu Kumar Verma
|Kurtha
|38.
|Chandeshwar Chandravanshi
|Jehanabad
|39.
|Rituraj Kumar
|
Ghosi
|40.
|Pramod Kumar Singh
|Rafiganj
|41.
|Damodar Rawat
|Jhajha
|42.
|Sumit Kumar Singh
|Chakai
|43.
|Sonam Rani Sardar
|Triveniganj
|44.
|
Shagufta Azim
|Araria
|45.
|Alamnagar
|Narendra Narayan Yadav
|46.
|Bihariganj
|Niranjan Kumar Mehta
|47.
|Singheshwar
|Ramesh Rishidev
|48.
|Madhepura
|Kavita Saha
|49.
|Sonbarsa
|Ratnesh Sada
|50.
|Mahishi
|Gunjeshwar Sah
|51.
|Kusheshwar Asthan
|Atirek Kumar
|52.
|Benipur
|Vinay Kumar Chaudhary
|53.
|Darbhanga Rural
|Ishwar Mandal
|54.
|Bahadurpur
|Madan Sahni
|55.
|Gaighat
|Komal Singh
|56.
|Minapur
|Ajay Kushwaha
|57.
|Sakra
|Aditya Kumar
|58.
|Kanti
|Engineer Ajit Kumar
|59.
|Kuchaikote
|Amarendra Kumar Pandey
|60.
|Bhore
|Sunil Kumar
|61.
|Hathua
|Ramsevak Singh
|62.
|Barauli
|Manjeet Singh
|63.
|Ziradei
|Bhishm Kushwaha
|64.
|Raghunathpur
|Vikas Kumar Singh alias Jishu Singh
|65.
|Barharia
|Indradev Patel
|66.
|Maharajganj
|Hem Narayan Sah
|67.
|Ekma
|Dhumal Singh
|68.
|Manjhi
|Randhir Singh
|69.
|Parsa
|Chhote Lal Rai
|70.
|Vaishali
|Siddharth Patel
|71.
|Raja Pakar
|Mahendra Ram
|72.
|Mahnar
|Umesh Singh Kushwaha
|73.
|Kalyanpur
|Maheshwar Hazari
|74.
|Warisnagar
|Manjrik Mrunal
|75.
|Samastipur
|Ashwamegh Devi
|76.
|Morwa
|Vidyasagar Singh Nishad
|77.
|Sarairanjan
|Vijay Kumar Chaudhary
|78.
|Bibhutipur
|Ravina Kushwaha
|79.
|Hasanpur
|Raj Kumar Rai
|80.
|Cheria-Bariarpur
|Abhishek Kumar
|81.
|Matihani
|Rajkumar Singh
|82.
|Alauli
|Ramchandra Sada
|83.
|Khagaria
|Bablu Mandal
|84.
|Beldaur
|Panna Lal Patel
|85.
|Jamalpur
|Nachiketa Mandal
|86.
|Suryagarha
|Ramanand Mandal
|87.
|Sheikhpura
|Randhir Kumar Soni
|88.
|Barbigha
|Kumar Pushpanjay
|89.
|Asthawan
|Jitendra Kumar
|90.
|Rajgir
|Kaushal Kishor
|91.
|Islampur
|Ruhel Ranjan
|92.
|Hilsa
|Krishna Murari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya
|93.
|Nalanda
|Shravan Kumar
|94.
|Harnaut
|Harinarayan Singh
|95.
|Mokama
|Anant Singh
|96.
|Phulwari
|Shyam Rajak
|97.
|Masaurhi
|Arun Manjhi
|98.
|Sandesh
|Radha Charan Sah
|99.
|Jagdishpur
|Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha
|100.
|Dumraon
|Rahul Singh
|101.
|Rajpur
|Santosh Kumar Nirala
Bihar Assembly Election 2025
The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.